Puka Nacua’s Named His Top 3 QBs During His Controversial Livestream Appearance

It feels like with every passing hour, we are learning getting new breaking news from Puka Nacua’s stream with Adin Ross and N3on. First, it was the Rams WR criticizing NFL officials by saying they make controversial calls to “get on TV.” Then, it was Nacua pissing off everyone from the league to lawmakers for participating in an antisemitic trope.

Advertisement

While much of the internet latched onto the fallout from the above mentioned controversies, one quieter moment from the stream has since surfaced and sparked genuine football conversation.

When asked by Adin Ross to name his top three quarterbacks in the league right now, Nacua answered without hesitation, and his list said a lot about both loyalty and league-wide perception.

“Matthew’s number one, I know…,” Nacua began, immediately planting his flag behind his own quarterback.

It was the safest answer he could’ve given, but also the most honest because Stafford has been central to everything the Rams have done this season. Obviously, Nacua has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of that partnership.

From there, though, things got interesting.

“I’m a big C.J. Stroud guy… then it’s gotta be Drake Maye. He has been playing out of his mind,” Nacua added, casually placing the Patriots’ second-year quarterback right alongside one of the most accomplished veterans of this era.

Moreover, the WR’s line, “playing out of his mind,” truly sums up what much of the league has quietly come around to acknowledging over the last two months.

That said, it is Matthew Stafford, who is currently the favorite to win the 2025 NFL MVP, and the numbers back it up.

Through 15 games, he’s thrown for 4,179 yards and a league-leading 40 touchdowns, while keeping interceptions to just five. His QBR sits at 112.1, and the Rams’ consistent dominance this season has sharpened his MVP case even further.

As of December 19, Stafford holds betting odds of -260, giving him roughly a 72 percent implied probability to take home the award. But Drake Maye isn’t far behind in perception, even if the odds say otherwise.

The Patriots QB, in just his second NFL season, has thrown for 3,567 yards with 23 passing TDs while completing over 70% of his throws. He’s also added a dangerous rushing element, with 362 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

His QBR of 109.1 trails Matthew Stafford only slightly, but his +425 MVP odds reflect a league that still views him as the most credible challenger if the narrative shifts late.

That gap between the odds and the eye test is where Puka Nacua’s comments land. To him, Maye already belongs in the same conversation.

Notably, along with Stafford, Maye, and Stroud, there was also Giants QB Jaxson Dart, who was praised by Puka.

When Adin Ross floated Dart as a follow-up, Nacua kept things light but telling. “I like him, he’s a Utah kid, that’s why I like him 100%. And he’s tough as nails,” the Rams star said, before adding with a laugh, “because as a quarterback, you want your guy to be strong, but not reckless.”

Puka Nacua on the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. “It’s gotta be Drake Maye” pic.twitter.com/wg7xcfU8fz — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 18, 2025

That last line, as one can decipher, was less like a joke and more like a subtle nod to Jaxson Dart’s reckless style of play, which has already got him concussed 5 times this season.

For a change, Puka Nacua’s take from the live stream didn’t have any controversy or shock value. It felt more like a genuine reflection of what players like him are seeing every Sunday: Matthew Stafford operating at peak efficiency, and Drake Maye closing the gap faster than most expected.

So if the MVP race tightens over the final stretch, Puka Nacua’s words may age better than anyone anticipated.