“Two Chances For Me”: Patrick Mahomes Demands ‘Consistency’ as Josh Allen Sets a New Record

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills have steadily become the premiere rivalry of the National Football League. In the post season, Mahomes and co. have dominated, but Allen and the rest of his herd have had little issue with collecting regular season wins against their conference counterparts.

Advertisement

Thanks to their Week 9 triumph, Buffalo has now won five consecutive regular season games against Mahomes. Typically, that wouldn’t be an issue, but the Chiefs are hoping to salvage their playoff hopes after an abnormally bad start to the year, so this 28-21 loss will almost certainly continue to sting as the season carries on.

Nevertheless, Mahomes is choosing to view this as a learning opportunity rather than an outright defeat, and according to the man himself, the lesson of Week 9 is “consistency.” During his post-game appearance at the podium, the three-time Super Bowl champion explained

“We gotta find a way to get in the end zone. Just after the big play and getting down at the half-yard line… We weren’t able to get in in two chances for me. I tried to get it to Trav, and obviously he took the big hit, but we’ve got to find a way to get in the end zone. I’ve got to be better there… We didn’t really execute at a high enough level and that’s why we got the loss.”

Mahomes also admitted that he has some room for improvement when it comes to “working the pocket” and knowing when to tuck it and run. Historically, he hasn’t had many issues with that, but for whatever reason, he did this Sunday.

Now that he’s been relegated to a 5-4 record through the first two months of play, however, that aforementioned need for consistency seems more prevalent than ever before.

“We’ve had great moments. We’ve had bad moments. We’ve got to be more consistent as a team. I’ve got to be more consistent at quarterback… We’ve been in a lot of these close, tight games in our history. They aren’t going our way now, so how can we deal with that adversity, be better, and learn from it?”

Mahomes and the rest of his tribe will now have the opportunity to regroup during their bye week before returning in Week 11 to take on the front-runners of the AFC West in the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, that contest is scheduled to take place in Denver, Colorado, so they won’t necessarily receive a standing ovation when they trot back out onto the field.

Conveniently enough, however, Mahomes is sporting a 13-1 career record against the Broncos, so unless Bo Nix has a bit of magic tucked up his sleeves, fans can expect the Chiefs to bounce right back after receiving a much-needed break from action.