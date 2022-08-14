NFL

Patrick Mahomes bought Brittany Matthews a $230,000 Lamborghini to show off his $503 million extension

Patrick Mahomes bought Brittany Matthews a $230,000 Lamborghini to show off his $503 million extension
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"And That's The Bottom Line" - Drew McIntyre reacts to the recent compliment's from Steve Austin
Next Article
Mac Jones Keeps Picture of Beatdown From $260 Million Josh Allen On His Locker To Push Him To Be Better
NFL Latest News
Mac Jones Keeps Picture of Beatdown From $260 Million Josh Allen On His Locker To Push Him To Be Better
Mac Jones Keeps Picture of Beatdown From $260 Million Josh Allen On His Locker To Push Him To Be Better

Mac Jones had a successful first year as the New England Patriots starting quarterback. However,…