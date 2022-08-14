Aaron Rodgers won’t chase $250 million Tom Brady’s career path after signing $200 million extension

Aaron Rodgers has maintained his reputation of being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for numerous years. But how much longer is he planning on playing till?

Rodgers has recently won the NFL MVP award for 2 consecutive years: both the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons. But in terms of playing time, he doesn’t plan on staying in the NFL for as long as Brady has:

“No, I don’t”: Aaron Rodgers clearly responds to if he’ll play in the NFL till the age of 45 like Tom Brady is

Recently, the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked what are his intentions for retirement in comparison to Tom Brady. Here’s what he said:

Today is @TomBrady's 45th birthday. I asked @AaronRodgers12 if he sees himself playing until that age in the @NFL. Here is his answer. pic.twitter.com/ICemnhuQ8x — Stephanie Sutton (@Steph__Sutton) August 3, 2022

Rodgers clearly claims he does not intend to play till the age of 45. Nevertheless, it is unclear as to how many more seasons will he be playing in the NFL.

Tom Brady has a net worth of $250 million, and he made waves earlier this offseason when he chose to retire and then ‘unretire’, taking the NFL world by surprise both times. Rodgers signed a four-year, $200 million extension this offseason, so he may be done with the NFL by the time his contract is up.

Whenever Rodgers does retire, who will replace him?

One alternate right now is Jordan Love, who was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

However, with plenty of time behind Rodgers now, Love hasn’t looked to fit to start the regular season yet. In the recent preseason game, he completed just 13/24 of his passes. While he did throw 2 touchdowns, he also managed to throw 3 interceptions which is less than ideal.

The Packers do have another backup quarterback: Danny Etling. He had a great outing by completing 6/8 of his passes for 123 yards. Additionally, he also threw a touchdown pass.

