Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Mahomes Rides Mechanical Bull With a Girl in Latest Cringeworthy TikTok Video

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) wife Brittney, daughter Sterling, and brother Jackson watches the team warm up against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVII proved to be an amazing spectacle. The game turned out to be an absolute nail-biter filled with edge of the seat stuff, and the halftime show headed by Rihanna proved to be a massive hit.

As one can expect, players and fans went absolutely crazy when Mahomes’ army scripted one of the finest come from behind Super Bowl wins in recent history. In fact, drunk Patrick Mahomes had even casually handed over the Lombardi once to a fan while celebrating the win.

While a few days have passed since the Super Bowl came to a close, Patrick’s brother is apparently still celebrating his brother’s win. Recently, Jackson uploaded another video on his TikTok account riding a mechanical bull and yes, the video ignited a troll fest, yet again.

Jackson Mahomes’ latest TikTok video is attracting a lot of hate online

Jackson was seen riding a mechanical bull with a woman in Cowboy boots in the now viral video. Reacting to it, while several NFL fans on Twitter called it cringeworthy, some even ended up feeling sorry for the Bull.

Jackson Mahomes continues Super Bowl celebration on mechanical bull https://t.co/R8WNfiTqd0 pic.twitter.com/A0xVsuPRn9 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 18, 2023

It’s called priorities who cares about geography when you can see Jackson mahomes sexually assault a bull on tik tok — Caldwell Endicott (@CaldwellEndy) January 31, 2023

Jackson Mahomes doin the bull dance, feelin the flow. Workin it, workin it. pic.twitter.com/GBf4MUGdiL — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) February 1, 2022

Jackson Mahomes Bull Riding Rider pic.twitter.com/CAofK40NVT — CreepnSteve (@CreepnSteve) February 9, 2022

No matter what happens, Jackson generally ends up getting trolled for his social media posts and questionable actions. While he was seen attending the playoff games in the stadiums, largely, he stayed away from his brother’s matches this season which had pleased a lot of fans.

One has to agree that while Patrick has done a lot of awful things, celebrating this win for a long time makes a lot of sense as the Chiefs’ wn was one of a kind. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes played incredibly well despite carrying an ankle injury. In fact, as soon as the game got over, the GOAT QB debate was re-ignited.

While on one hand many people were happy to call Mahomes a better quarterback than Tom Brady, innumerable Brady fans also pointed out that Patrick still needs to accomplish a lot more in order to be called the greatest ever.

