Patrick Mahomes Details Andy Reid Effect as Travis Kelce Says Chiefs QB’s “Arm is Alive”

There’s no shortage of story lines heading into the 2025 regular season, but for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, this year’s narrative figures to be a tale about revenge. The Chiefs are coming off of one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history, and should they hope to find redemption, then they’ll need to get the most out of everyone on the roster, and that includes Mahomes himself.

Thankfully, according to Kay Adams, the Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, is describing Mahomes’ arm as being “alive” right now, which was more than enough for the titled host of FanDuel TV’s Up and Adams to show some concern on behalf of the rest of the NFL. After noting that “I’m thinking Frankenstein. I’m thinking scary movie,” Adams made sure to ask Mahomes what could have prompted such a terrifying assertion from Kelce.

According to the three-time Super Bowl champion, the team’s head coach, Andy Reid, deserves all of the credit.

“I think it’s because we’ve been pushing the ball. Pushing it in tighter windows, pushing the ball down field, and that’s coach Reid’s doing. He’s telling me to take those chances, give guys chances to make plays, and guys are making plays… It’s been exciting.”

Considering that Mahomes’ passing totals have been steadily declining since his league leading season in 2022, a return to the downfield throws that helped to make him a nationwide superstar certainly appears to be in order. His 3,928 passing yards from 2024 is the lowest regular season total of his starting career, but it appears as if Reid is doing his best to reverse that trend in hopes of it also unlocking some more success for his team.

Their 2024 regular season record of 15-1 has left Mahomes and co. under the media’s microscope, but according to the 29-year-old veteran, that’s nothing new. If anything, he seems to be welcoming the added pressure.

“I feel like we’re always under a microscope, unless we win the Super Bowl,” Mahomes explained.

“We fell a game short, so now it’s about us going out there and proving who we are. It’s hard to talk and say stuff. I’m not big on that, it’s just about going out there and proving it… We’ll get a chance to showcase who we are early in the season and we have to go out and prove it.”

Kansas will be tasked with traveling to Brazil and competing against their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. After a long flight home, they’ll then be forced to host the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl LIX rematch.

Two weeks after that, on September 28th, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to come to town. Suffice to say, it’s one of the toughest opening stretches of any schedule this season, but as long as Mahomes is at the helm, fans can expect the Chiefs to be up for the challenge.