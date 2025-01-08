Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. Share Their Thoughts on Marriage: “I Don’t Want to Put Kids Through Divorce”

Shedeur Sanders is laser-focused on this year’s NFL Draft, and marriage is nowhere near the top of his priority list. The 22-year-old’s big brother, Deion Sanders Jr., is also on the same page, keeping his wedding plans with girlfriend Brittany Faye under wraps for now. While Shedeur didn’t drop a timeline for getting hitched, he said that whenever he does, he would ensure his kids do not endure the pain of witnessing their parents getting divorced.

The Colorado Buffaloes star’s heartfelt statement came during Tuesday’s episode of the 2 Legendary podcast when the brothers were asked about their thoughts on marriage.

“When I want to get married? Whenever, bro. It’s definitely a serious process. Because that’s mother your child, mother your kids, everything, and you never wanna… I don’t want to put kids through divorce, through dysfunction, through anything like that. Because it’s tough on kids,” he said.

Shedeur’s sentiment on the matter comes from his childhood experience. Back in 2015, his parents, Deion Sanders and Pilar, got divorced after 16 years of marriage. In a podcast episode last November, Shedeur recalled the tough moments of attending separate Thanksgiving dinners after the split.

The quarterback seems quite clear about where he stands. He’s not rushing into anything. Shedeur knows that when the time is right, he’ll commit to the right person.

“I would wait till the time is right. I feel like God will lead me in that direction when it’s time. I know, bro, like I can’t tell it,” Shedeur added.

Deion Jr. also underscored his trust in divine guidance when it comes to life’s big decisions including marriage. “I just do my best. Let God do the rest, man. I trust God with all those types of decisions and whenever it is time, I will know it’s time,” Deion Jr. said.

With no wedding plans confirmed for 2025, the Sanders family would be focused on the gridiron this year. Married to football, so to say.