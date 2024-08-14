Patrick Mahomes Gives Credit to Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce’s Dashing Long Hair Look

Travis Kelce, famous for his buzz cut has been sporting this hairstyle since 2021. The neat and stylish look with a fade on the sides has been a trademark for the Chiefs Tight End. However, when he showed up at the NFL training camp in July 2024, fans couldn’t help but notice a change—Kelce had decided to grow out the hair on top– reminiscent of his pre-2021 appearance.

Notably, the transformation didn’t go unnoticed by his fellow teammate and close pal, Patrick Mahomes as well. During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Chiefs quarterback revealed that Travis was urged by his popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift to grow it out.

Mahomes humorously said:

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it.” Patrick pic.twitter.com/dZA9oOQDoj — (@TayvisHaze) August 14, 2024

As Kelce and Swift’s relationship has grown stronger, the 14-time Grammy Award winner’s influence on his life has become more apparent. It’s clear that Swift has made a mark in Kelce’s life. And fans are loving it.

Secret behind Travis’s makeover quickly won over the internet

Fans not only gushed over Travis’s new hairstyle but also Swift’s role in it. One fan commented on how the new hairstyle has given his personality a charming touch–largely thanks to Taylor’s influence, even decoding one of her songs to give some context to unaware fans. While another wrote how a man who listens to his girl automatically becomes more attractive.

I must admit Travis looks 100 percent better with the long hair. I knew Taylor felt the same. She wrote are you going to marry, kiss or kill me and in that interview he had long hair and looked damn fine. She’s been waiting 3 months to run her fingers through it. Just 6 days Tay. — jamieson (@135791) August 14, 2024

we love a man who does what his girl says — who’s afraid of little old Reis? (@reiszcm) August 14, 2024

Another fan appreciated Patrick Mahomes for giving fans the inside scoop on what went behind Travis’s new change:

It’s obvious that regardless of what inspired the change, fans are loving Travis’s new look. Many pointed out that he looks a lot younger and fans will be hoping some of that youthful energy translates to the field and the Chiefs bring home a three-peat.

While Kelce is exploring styles his trademark buzz cut, often known as the “Travis Kelce” cut remains iconic.