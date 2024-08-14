Patrick Mahomes Jokingly “Threatens” Brittany About Taking Their Kids Out to Play Golf

Yesterday, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling was seen imitating her father’s golf swing on the patio. Today, the Chiefs’ star quarterback, known for his love of golf and participation in tournaments like the American Century Championship spoke on SiriusXM about how his children are becoming more interested in the sport with each passing day.

In the interview, Mahomes mentioned that both daughter Sterling and son Bronze have begun to play with golf balls. This new hobby has pushed the sport into family time even though his wife, Brittany isn’t a fan of golf.

To playfully tease his wife about this, Patrick revealed that he once “threatened” to take their kids out for a day of golfing.

Surprisingly Brittany responded enthusiastically to this jest. Instead of being annoyed or reluctant, she actually urged him to go with it by saying, “Please do!” perhaps eager to have some alone time.

Mahomes’ love for golf has taken new heights–so much so that he has the ultimate backyard par-3 setup. However, it comes with the challenging task of collecting all the golf balls post-practice.

Mahomes making golf ball clean up a fun challenge for his kids

Rather than seeing it as a task, he has cleverly transformed the golf ball cleanup routine into a fun activity for his kids, Sterling and Bronze.

He revealed that he has set it up as a competition akin to an Easter egg hunt and challenges his children to locate and gather as many golf balls as they can.

To add excitement to the game, Mahomes even offers a reward to the child who collects the most balls with something special, saying, “I’m smart. I’ve gotten smart as a dad.”

This not only makes the chore enjoyable for his children but it also makes the cleanup a fun way to bond with each other.