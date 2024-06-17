mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes Maintains Silence While Pat Mahomes Sr. Posts About Him On Father’s Day

Suresh Menon
Published

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Net Worth: How Much Has the Former MLB Pitcher Earned Thus Far?

Patrick Mahomes and his father Pat Mahomes Sr.
Credit – Pat Mahomes’ Instagram @silky__p

Patrick Mahomes has rarely shared a great moment with his father publicly. The only time the QB and his father publicly embraced each other was earlier this year in Las Vegas after Mahomes won his second consecutive Super Bowl. Apart from this, there barely has been anything from the QB’s side for his father in public record and this coldness remained the same on the occasion of Father’s Day as well.

Pat Mahomes Sr. has been far from an ideal role model for his son. With multiple DWI offenses, long rap sheets with law enforcement agencies, and court cases resulting in prison time, Mahomes’ father is the complete opposite of the QB. Hence the three-time Super Bowl winner has mostly been reluctant to talk or celebrate his father in the media.

Mahomes Sr. on the other hand rarely fails to celebrate his son’s his achievements. From posting regularly about his son’s accomplishments on Instagram to hugging the QB proudly after his Super Bowl win, Mahomes Sr. has never shied away from expressing his love and pride for his son. A recent example of this was seen when Mahomes Sr. posted a carousel of his son’s photos with his kids with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pat Mahomes (@silky__p)

The cute carousel however was surprisingly met with a cold shoulder from the QB despite being active on social media that day. The snub has left netizens wondering about the dynamics between the duo.

Patrick Mahomes Snubs His Father’s Instagram Post

In complete contrast to his father, Patrick Mahomes not only didn’t wish his father but also didn’t respond to or like the post by Mahomes Sr. On the other hand, the NFL superstar showered love and appreciation on his wife Brittany Mahomes’ wholesome Father’s Day post with the message “Love y’all!!!”

While no one knows the exact reason behind the QB snubbing his father’s Instagram post, what is for sure is that Patrick Mahomes had a blissful day based on Brittany’s Instagram stories. The QB as per the stories seemed to have spent most of his time with his kids Sterling Skye,3, and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Mahomes Jr.,1 enjoying a breezy Sunday afternoon.

Unlike his father’s run-ins with the law, Patrick Mahomes has time and time again lived up to his squeaky clean family man personality. The QB’s dedication to his role as a husband and a father is a testament to how seriously he believes in the institution of family.

