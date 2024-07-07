Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Pulled a “Jedi Trick” With “Won’t Play Until 45 Like Brady” Comment, Says Analyst

Three months ago, Patrick Mahomes stirred up chatter when he emphasized valuing family over his promising NFL career. However, it wasn’t just the Chiefs QB’s words that caught fans’ attention.

Recently, similar headlines were made by Patrick’s 48-year-old mother, Randi. In an episode of the Mom Game Podcast, she shared her thoughts on her son’s future in the NFL. Randi hinted that Patrick might not play until he’s 45, like Tom Brady, because he intends to put his family first.

Now, taking to the COVINO & RICH podcast, analyst Rich Davis described Randi’s statement as a ‘Jedi trick,’ likening it to how mothers tend to convey messages indirectly. He noted that moms have the ability to offer advice or criticism in a harmless way that carries a deeper meaning, which in this case, could very well be a dig at Brady, who at 46, is divorced, arguably due to prioritizing football over family.

“It’s like a very mom way of giving you a backhanded sort of this. She’s pulling a mom sort of Jedi Trick of saying, ‘Well, I’m not saying that about Tom, but if you want to interpret it that way, then be my guest.'”

Interestingly, Mahomes also shares the same sentiment. When TIME Magazine recognized the QB as one of the most influential people on planet earth, it was dubbed a well-deserved milestone for the Super Bowl LVIII champion. Following the honor, he starred in a heart-to-heart interview with the publication and confessed about the love he has for Tom Brady’s career.

Brady, who retired at 45 after playing for 23 years, left a lasting impact on the Chiefs player. Taking inspiration, Mahomes expressed his wish to play for as long as TB12 did. Nevertheless, Mahomes emphasized that his role as a family man is more important.

Having a daughter and a son (Sterling and Bronze) with Brittany, he treasures every moment with them. Playing until Brady’s age would mean missing out on the better part of his children’s lives. That’s why the two-time MVP made it very clear that he would hang up his cleats as soon as he or his family feels it’s time to do so.

It is evident that Patrick made a compelling argument. While Brady devoted himself wholeheartedly to football, there is no denying that it came at the cost of family time.

Did Brady’s Football Commitment Mark the End of His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen?

On the COVINO & RICH show, the hosts further discussed how Brady’s decision to focus on football until the age of 45 had repercussions. By pursuing excellence into his 40s, the star QB likely sacrificed time with his family.

“It is true that Brady, not that he doesn’t love his family, but he started to prioritize football. It didn’t work out, right? Because he prioritized football. And, I’m sure there are a lot of other things, and he maybe even prioritized football because there was trouble in paradise. It was probably a combination of both.”

According to sources close to the couple, Gisele Bündchen, while supportive of Brady’s career, was dissatisfied with the amount of time and energy he invested in the league. In February 2022, Brady announced his retirement, only to reverse it 40 days later. This decision apparently created tension as Bündchen desired more of Brady’s attention focused on their family.

As the conversation continued, the discussion delved further into Mahomes’ situation as an example of a shift in mindset among NFL players — a growing trend toward prioritizing health and family time, alongside professional pursuits.

Before wrapping up, the hosts concluded that Randi Mahomes’ statement may appear to be a slight jab toward Brady’s career, but it is actually more about showing a different path for her son.

It is all about finding that sweet spot between being a champion and having a happy life outside of the NFL. This whole idea makes a lot of sense today, as everyone is finally starting to realize how important it is for players to be mentally and emotionally healthy.