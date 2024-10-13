Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Shares Positive Update After Family Health Emergency

Patrick Mahomes‘ mother, Randi, provided a positive update about her father Randy’s health this Sunday. This update follows last month’s unfortunate news about her father’s sudden hospitalization, during which she asked fans to pray for her family.

On her Instagram story, Randi posted an adorable photo of her father propped up in the hospital bed, holding lottery tickets in his hands. In the note she added to the photo, Randy playfully clarified that her dad was “feeling well,” but only “to do his lottery.”

Randi has been keeping her fans posted on this tough journey, although not much is known about the ailment affecting her father.

In Week 4 of the NFL season, she posted another photo from the hospital, showing her father watching the Chiefs lock horns against the Chargers on TV. In the caption, she requested prayers from fans:

Watching game with daddy today… prayers please for my dad pic.twitter.com/hytRz0Ha88 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 29, 2024

Earlier this month, Randi re-shared an old picture of her father with her quarterback son, captioning it “Fam.” In the picture, Mahomes held his daughter, Sterling Skye, in his arms as the three stood against a wall filled with Randi’s artwork.

Amidst these tough times, prayers pour in for the Mahomes family, urging Randi to stay strong. It has been quite difficult for her, especially after she lost her mother last year.

A painful loss for Randi

Last year in April, Randi reeled from the loss of her mother, Debbie Bates, who was 72. Being the youngest daughter of Randy Martin and Debby, it was truly a heartbreaking moment for the mother of two.

Sharing her grief on social media, Randi once expressed how much she missed her mother, adding that she found it quite hard not to get emotional in front of her daughter, Mia Randall.

Missing my mom so much it hurts and trying not to cry again in front of my daughter is impossible… — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) April 25, 2023

Posting a throwback photo from 2022, Randi also reminisced about when her mother visited Kansas City and was proud of Mahomes’ Chiefs. In the caption, she wrote:

“Last year around time I was with my momma in KC, she loved it there and was the proudest ❤️ she was determined to get the Marriott tree Chiefs colors”

Randi continues to be a beacon of hope and a pillar of support for the Mahomes clan. Raising her daughter Mia and son Jackson as a single mother, encouraging Patrick Mahomes in his NFL conquest, and taking care of her elderly father, Randi is truly a shining example of resilience.