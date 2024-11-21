Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Takes One Major Step Forward in Her Fitness Journey With This Activity

Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only one in his family improving himself. While the QB looks to make NFL history by leading his Kansas City Chiefs to the first ever Super Bowl three-peat on the field, his mother, Randi Mahomes, is making moves of her own.

Now that she’s retired, Randi has been living the life she wants. Going where she wants, when she wants—though she’s always in attendance when her son Patrick takes the NFL field on game day.

However, it’s not all fun and games. Randi has also taken it upon herself to refocus on her fitness now that she has more downtime. She has started her fitness journey with yoga, and she shared that she had completed day one of her new regimen with a post on her Instagram story on Thursday.

When Randi is not supporting her son and his Chiefs, or working up a sweat at the yoga studio, she’s enjoying life with family and friends. Having dinners, taking trips.

She’s also often seen attending her daughter Mia Randall’s sporting events, which include everything from tennis to volleyball to basketball. Randi and Pat Mahomes divorced in 2006, though they remain amicable. Randi had Mia with a new partner (whom she hasn’t disclosed to the media).

Randi Mahomes turned to fitness after her parents’ health issues

Though it might be hard to believe, Randi only retired a few months ago, despite the fact that her son signed a $503 million contract back in 2020. It is the fourth-largest contract in sports history, and yet, Randi, who was 48 at the time, kept plugging along as an event planner at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler, Texas, where the Mahomes family is from.

In 2023, Randi’s own mother, Debbie Bates, passed away due to various health issues, including heart problems. Then, earlier this fall, Randi’s father, Randy Martin, checked into the hospital as he battled through an illness.

Headed to visit my dad. Priceless time and talks… ❤️ — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) November 15, 2024

Thankfully, Randy was discharged from the hospital in October and is on the mend, according to Randi. However, both of her parents going through health issues around the same time made Randi start to think about her own health.

Randi is still only 52 and in what seems to be good shape, but she’s not taking any risks. Her newfound fitness journey is an encouraging story for people of all ages, showing that it’s never too late to start focusing on your health and begin your own fitness path.

Obviously, her son Patrick knows about fitness as one of the great NFL players in the country. His 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their first loss of the season last week, and will head into Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday in Week 12.