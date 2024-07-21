Patrick Mahomes Pokes Fun at Backup Carson Wentz for Accidental Slip at Practice

The Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp officially opened to the public on July 21. However, what the sold-out crowd couldn’t see left QB Patrick Mahomes and his backups poking fun at Carson Wentz. Mahomes seems determined to keep his newly signed teammate grounded, even if it meant Wentz was close to hitting the ground himself.

In a brief video shared by the Chiefs on X (formerly Twitter), the entire QB room—Mahomes, Wentz, Ian Book, and Chris Oladokun—is seen walking to the practice field. At a spot where two carpets meet, Wentz appears to lose his balance but quickly regains his footing without breaking a sweat. However, it would be silly for Mahomes not to take a playful dig at the veteran QB.

“Are you kidding me,” Mahomes can be heard saying in a playful tone before turning to the cameraman and adding, “Hey, post that (video). You gotta post that.”

No QBs were harmed in the making of this video pic.twitter.com/E5HkVVJ1m6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 21, 2024

What makes the video even funnier is that Oladokun also joined in on the fun and asked the cameraman to post the video. As it turns out, the majority of fans also found the brief clip quite amusing.

Fans React to Carson Wentz’s Near-Fall and Mahomes’ Playful Comment

This 14-second clip has already sent fans into a frenzy. Many are pleased to see Mahomes keeping his teammates in check, while a few didn’t hesitate to take jabs at Wentz, suggesting he no longer has what it takes, as evidenced by his ankle strength.

At the same time, others were quick to express their excitement about having Wentz in Kansas City, with one fan even cheekily commenting that the Super Bowl LII champion was merely checking the route his young teammates were about to take before losing his balance. See for yourselves:

That being said, Chiefs Nation will get their money’s worth this season with a more well-rounded roster than last year. When asked how Wentz has been adjusting to the new environment, Chris Oladokun, during a recent presser, expressed his happiness about sharing the locker room with the veteran QB.

Wentz has apparently always shown up on time and is putting in the work expected of him. However, Oladokun, who graduated from South Dakota State in 2021, never misses a chance to take a jab or two at Wentz, who played for the Bisons (North Dakota State) for five years.