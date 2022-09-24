Patrick Mahomes reveals his life’s No. 1 pick in Oakley’s new inspirational campaign

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ adorable daughter Sterling Skye is the real star of Oakley’s ad campaign.

At such a young age, Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the world of the NFL. Patrick started his NFL journey in 2017 and he just never looked back.

With the way Mahomes was playing right from the word go, it was just a matter of time before he lifted the Lombardi. After guiding his team to a championship win in the 2019-20 season, he signed one of the biggest contracts in sporting history with the Chiefs.

Mahomes agreed for a massive $503 million 10-year contract. Moreover, after signing the extension, his performances kept getting better.

In fact, Mahomes has started the 2022-23 season with a bang. With two wins on the trot, it would be fair to say that the superstar QB has started his mission Super Bowl 2023 just as he would have planned.

Patrick Mahomes and Oakley’s latest campaign is dedicated to all the athletes in the world

As one can expect, Patrick has become the go-to man for a number of brands. Back in 2019, when he was just 23 years old, Mahomes had signed a historic deal with Oakley.

The partnership has worked wonders, both, for the brand as well as for Mahomes. Moreover, recently, Mahomes and Oakley came out with a campaign video previewing their new signature collection and fans are loving it.

The campaign is incredibly special for Mahomes as his daughter Sterling is also a part of the ad video. “Shooting this commercial with my daughter, Sterling was an extremely memorable experience. It’s rare that I get to bring her to work with me, so having her be part of our story with Oakley is something I’ll never forget,” Mahomes said as per hyperbeast.

“Not only is this project meaningful because Sterling is included, but I am also able to share my message to her with other future stars, including my sister Mia who is also featured in the spot,” he added.

In the video, Mahomes is seen narrating to his daughter what one needs to do in order to achieve the wildest of the dreams. The inspirational video is dedicated to all the athletes everywhere in the world who work incredibly hard to achieve the impossible.

Indeed, the campaign looks fantastic and watching the adorable father-daughter duo in the ad makes it even better.

