Rob Gronkowski Reveals He Manifested Tom Brady Becoming His Quarterback When He Was In College

Like Montana to Rice, and Manning to Harrison, the iconic partnership between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski was a duo that rewrote history books. But what if their iconic partnership wasn’t just a stroke of fate? What if it wasn’t just a calculated scouting pair? What if it was something that Gronk spoke into existence long before he ever stepped onto an NFL field?

As per the former TE, in the latest episode of Dudes on Dudes, that’s exactly what happened. During his conversation with Julian Edelman, the TE reminisced how playing with Tom Brady was something he always knew he wanted.

Before the 2010 NFL Draft, Gronkowski was practicing at the University of Arizona, where he was interviewed after a game that saw Gronk dominate with a couple of TDs followed by his energetic celebrations.

During the interview, the reporter asked the TE to name the QB he’d love to share the locker room with in the NFL. Without any thought, Gronkowski blurted out Brady’s name, much to his intrigue.

“During the interview, the reporter asked me, ‘Who do you see as your quarterback in the NFL?’ Right on the spot, I said, ‘Tom Brady would be the best quarterback to have in the NFL, and he’d be a great fit for me.’ That was just my answer in the moment. I did my touchdown dances, finished the interview, and didn’t think much of it.”

But as fate would have it, his random response was followed by the Patriots drafting his 42nd in the draft, and the rest, as they say, is history. “It was like I manifested it back in college,” admitted Rob Gronkowski. Talk about talking things into existence.

That said, the ex-Bucs TE intriguingly revealed that his partner in TDs, Tom Brady is also a big believer in the power of manifestation.

Tom Brady manifested his way into 7 Super Bowls

A common trait found in legends of the game is their unwavering belief and confidence in their abilities. While some choose to call it by the terms used above, others like Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady call it manifestation. Winning seven Super Bowls is a mind-boggling feat—an achievement that needs a lot of key details to fall in your favor.

As a player, all you can do is stay positive that the stars will align, while you give your best—exactly what the GOAT did. “He manifested all his Super Bowls. Right after winning one, he’d already have a clock counting down to the next,” Gronkowski said.

With that said the Bucs TE was also quick to note that luck and manifestation played a minor role in Brady’s success. The credit for the rest goes to the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s unreal discipline and longevity.

“You learn so much from him. He didn’t just rely on athletic ability—he showed up, did everything right, and put in the work. You can never argue against his success. Not one bit.”

All said Gronk and Brady’s tales are a testament to the magic that happens when preparation meets belief. What started as a college dream turned into one of the most iconic partnerships in history. Call it destiny or hard work, one can’t deny that Gronk got exactly what he envisioned.