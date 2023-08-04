Julian Edelman Takes His ‘Bromance’ With Tom Brady to the Next Level on NFL GOAT’s 46th Birthday With a Special Video

Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman owes a great deal of his success in the NFL to the legendary quarterback, Tom Brady. It is quite evident that Julian just loves and admires his former teammate and friend to a great extent. As a result, on the occasion of Brady’s 46th birthday, Edelman took their “bromance” to a whole new level with a special video that left fans emotional.

As the NFL GOAT turned a year older on August 3rd, he received an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and celebrities alike. However, it was the heartfelt message from Julian Edelman that stole the spotlight. The former New England Patriots receiver posted a touching reel on Instagram, showcasing the special bond they share.

Capturing The Bromance Of Julian Edelman & Tom Brady

Julian Edelman recently shared a heartwarming video clip that celebrated his incredible friendship with Tom Brady on his 46th birthday. The video was filled with some of their sweetest moments together. Set to the beautiful backdrop of ‘Bill Withers – Just The Two Of Us,’ the video provided a glimpse of the bromance these two legends share.

The caption accompanying the video read, “Age is just a number buddy. #HBDTB12”. The duo surely share a special bond regardless of the age difference. Playing together for the Patriots, Brady and Edelman achieved profounding success. The won three Super Bowls during their time together. The video truly touched the hearts of fans and added an extra dose of nostalgia which Tom Brady must’ve felt too.

The video from Julian Edelman had a playful commentary, suggesting he would go to the moon if Brady asked. At another instance in the video, the two stars were spotted calling each other ‘baby’. In response to Edelman’s incredible tribute, Brady re-shared the video, saying, “All love @edelman”.

Julian Edelman’s Surprise for Tom Brady’s 44th Birthday Was Nothing Short of Incredible

On the 44th birthday of TB12 in 2021, Julian Edelman had gotten super creative. He had made a special reel to celebrate the occasion. In the humorous video, Edelman playfully poked fun at Brady’s history of funny high-fives left hanging. The caption accompanying the video read, “Will someone give my friend Tom Brady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD Bubs.”

Tom Brady retired earlier this year. Although, it’s clear that the legendary QB has left a lasting impact on the lives of his teammates and colleagues. This is evident by the adorable messages that Brady receives on special occasions. Everyone wants a piece of TB12 and aspires to be attached to the GOAT.

Tom Brady, in response, also doesn’t disappoint. He remains as grounded as ever despite the ‘GOD-LIKE’ status he enjoys. This simple yet playful response from TB12 to re-share the video and post a lovely message, shows the genuine affection and admiration he has for Julian Edelman.