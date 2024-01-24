Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been making more headlines for his personal life than his on-field heroics this season. Amidst the excitement of his marriage and the controversies that followed, the latest rumor about Hill’s marital status sent shockwaves through the internet. Then, in a turn of events, Hill quickly stepped in to debunk one of these rumors.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro’s marriage has been under the spotlight since they tied the knot last November in Texas. Just months into their marriage, the internet was abuzz with rumors of their supposed split. Court records revealed a petition for dissolution of marriage filed in Broward County. When approached for a comment, Hill’s attorney elected not to add to the conversation, as reported by the Sun-Sentinel.

However, Hill, with a touch of humor and disbelief, took to social media to refute these claims. Reacting to a post covering the news, Cheetah wrote, ” No, the heck we didn’t, so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone. Stay that way.”

This year, the focus on Hill’s personal life has somewhat eclipsed his professional successes. The Miami Dolphins’ early departure from the playoffs further amplified this shift in attention from his athletic performance to his off-field life. Just after his marriage, Hill faced two paternity suits, both demanding more child support than the $2500 he was already paying.

Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker have each initiated separate lawsuits in Broward County. These legal actions stem from their claims that Hill has not met the child support needs of children.

Similarly, Baker, mother to Trae Love Hill, also accuses Hill of neglecting his parental responsibilities and argues that the current support amount falls short of the child’s needs. Notably, the Dolphins WR currently pays $13,500 per month in child support for the three children he shares with his ex-fiance, Crystal Espinal, as per the NY Post.

Not Just Personal, Even Professional Life Saw Tyreek Hill Walking Back Statements

Ahead of the 2023 season, Hill shocked the Phins Nation by announcing his retirement when his four-year, $120 million deal ends with the Dolphins. A player of his stature, who not only won a Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes but also made strides after moving to Miami, revealed that he had other ventures planned post-retirement, such as — gaming space and coaching. Hill expressed that his feelings were shaped after a conversation with his father.

“My dad had a chance to talk with me the past two years,” Hill said. “He told me, ‘You can make all the money in the world, but what is it for if you’re not able to spend it? You don’t want to spend your whole life working. You want to be able to enjoy your life,‘” as per CBS Sports.

However, Hill later backpedaled from his retirement talk and expressed, “I can continue to play this game forever, I feel like. I’m feeling great. Obviously, I’m still fast.”

This story very well highlights the impact of Tyreek Hill’s personal life issues on his professional endeavors. But along with the ongoing problems, he chooses to stay focused on his ambitions while also managing the challenges.