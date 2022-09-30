Angry Tyreek Hill Wants to Have a Man-to-Man Conversation With The Bengals Coach Who Made Nasty Comments About Him

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was left fuming after a member of the Bengals coaching staff said something nasty to him.

Tyreek Hill’s transfer from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins was one of the biggest stories this offseason. Although it was expected that Hill will attract a little criticism from Chiefs fans, he actually ended up getting brutally roasted because of his controversial statement on Patrick Mahomes.

A couple of months back, Tyreek suggested that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is actually more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. Many claimed that just to please his new QB, Tyreek is making completely nonsensical comments.

However, the Tyreek-Tua duo ended up guiding their team to a 3-0 start and silenced all the haters. While the Dolphins were on a roll and had the momentum on their side when they recently took on the Bengals, they ended up losing the contest in a rather dramatic fashion.

Also Read: “Peyton Manning is better at clock management than most NFL coaches”

Tyreek Hill wants to have a man to man conversation with a Bengals coach

The Dolphins were in control up until the third quarter when they had a one point lead. However, the Bengals absolutely blew them away in the final quarter to script a memorable win.

Moreover, something happened during the contest which really angered Tyreek Hill. Apparently, a member of the Bengals coaching staff said something nasty to Tyreek while the game was on.

Commenting about the same after the contest was over, Hill told reporters, “whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro … me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation, cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”

Tyreek Hill was unhappy with an unspecified Bengals coach who spoke to him in objectionable way. Hill declined to say what was said, but told CBS-4 and others that "whatever coach that is, I'm going to find you and have a… conversation. I felt disrespected as a man." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 30, 2022

This definitely sounds serious and it will be interesting to see how far Hill will escalate this controversy. Moreover, what would be making Hill even more anxious is the injury to his friend and main QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua suffered a nasty head and neck injury when he was sacked during their latest clash against Bengals. Fans reprimanded the Dolphins as well as the NFL for not taking care of the players who risk everything in each and every game.

Thankfully, initial reports suggested that Tua is responding well to the treatment and will soon fly back to Miami. This is surely a wake up call for the league to put forth more strict norms when it comes to dealing with injured players.

Also Read: $250 million Peyton Manning misses the ‘thrill’ of showering with his teammates, as revealed to Jimmy Kimmel