“That MF Is Worth $100K in Oklahoma”: Fans React as Josh Allen Lists His California House for $8.5M Days After Marrying Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen is making the most of his offseason, and it’s been anything but quiet. Just weeks after tying the knot with his actress girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has already made headlines again, this time for listing his lavish California property for sale.

Earlier this week, Allen officially put his Dana Point, California, home on the market for a hefty $8.5 million, per Realtor.com. The listing comes barely a month after his Santa Barbara wedding to Steinfeld on May 31, followed by their honeymoon.

On paper, it’s a surprising but strategic move for the star quarterback, especially considering the home’s backstory. Allen initially purchased the 2,808-square-foot property back in May 2023, shortly after he and Steinfeld began dating publicly.

The Bills superstar reportedly snagged the house for $7.2 million, negotiating the price down from the $7.5 million original asking price, a 4% discount at the time.

Now, coming to the property, located inside the exclusive, gated Monarch Bay community in Dana Point, the single-story home offers more than just beachfront luxury, as it includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a prime spot on a quarter-acre lot.

Meanwhile, in the interior, it features floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the living space with natural light and open up to a private backyard complete with an above-ground hot tub and outdoor dining area.

But the property’s biggest draw remains its exclusive access to the Monarch Bay Beach Club, operated by the Waldorf Astoria, and proximity to a stunning oceanfront golf course. It’s a dream spot for someone like Josh Allen, who loves to hit the links.

However, once word got out that the reigning NFL MVP was selling his offseason retreat for $8.5 million, over a million dollars more than what he paid, fans flooded social media with reactions to both the price tag and the decision to buy a house in California.

“That mf worth 100k in Oklahoma,” wrote a fan.

“Yo my house got 3 floors 5 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and my house was like 500k-600k. Allen is scamming cuz he has clout and a name,” posted another.

“Why did he buy a house in California though?” wondered a fan, to which another replied: “He’s from Cali.”

Now that Allen has made up his mind to sell his Dana Point place, all signs suggest that he and Steinfeld are eyeing a new home elsewhere in California.

As per reports, Malibu is likely on their radar because it’s where Allen proposed last November. It’s also Steinfeld’s “happy place,” as she revealed earlier this year, raving about the surprise proposal there.

Moreover, the Hollywood superstar already owns an $8 million mansion in Encino, northwest of LA, which she purchased in 2021. So between their current properties and future plans, perhaps even her dream of owning a farm, this latest real estate move looks like just the beginning for the newlyweds.

Until then, the couple is reportedly planning to settle into Josh Allen’s estate near Orchard Park.