Patrick Mahomes Stole This Record From Tom Brady Before the GOAT Announced His Retirement After 23 Years in NFL

7 time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady’s retirement has brought about the end of an era. However, it seems that a new era is also starting right about now. As the greatest QB of all time bids adieu to the league, Super Bowl-bound QB and potential MVP this season, Patrick Mahomes, made headlines for beating Brady in one category already.

Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl after 50 years back in 2020. Now, he is giving his team another shot this year. It took the Chiefs a last-minute field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. In a game that was riddled with dubious calls and bad officiating, fans missed out on Mahomes’ incredible landmark.

Before that monumental game, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger were the two youngest QBs in the NFL to win 10 playoff games. After Sunday’s win, Patrick Mahomes has now snatched that title away from the two greats. At 27 years old, this achievement is only a stepping stone to his eventual greatness. Is this a sign of things to come?

Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs to Super Bowl with an emphatic season

Patrick Mahomes has established himself as nothing short of a local legend. If anything, it’ll be a surprise if the Chiefs’ Kingdom doesn’t erect a statue in his honor at Arrowhead Stadium. Truly, the Chiefs game after his arrival has been impressive. What’s more, this season, it seems like they’re hungry to win it all once again.

Mahomes is living the life of his dreams in Kansas City. Bar the occasional PR menace his younger brother Jackson Mahomes kicks up. He recently signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs. Judging by their posture, it does not look like they’ll be unable to field a championship-contending team for the foreseeable future. All recipes for Mahomes to cook a Super Bowl winning run out of.

However, all journeys need a beginning, and Mahomes will be hoping his beginning is coming soon. Rather soon, since this year’s Super Bowl is only a couple of weeks away. While they do face a tough opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs can be a bit relaxed. After all, they have a QB who knows how to get himself and his team out of a desperate situation.

Will the Eagles delay Mahomes’ rise to greatness by another year? Or will they be trampled upon by the Chiefs as Mahomes marches to claim Brady’s crown?

