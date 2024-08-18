Patrick Mahomes Takes Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Other Teammates on a Small Outing After Preseason Game

It looks like Patrick Mahomes knows how to keep the team spirit alive. The Chiefs hosted their Week 2 preseason game against the Detroit Lions, which ended up in a one-point loss for the defending champions. Despite the loss, Mahomes didn’t really head home. Instead, he took some of his key teammates out for a small outing at the CPKC Stadium, perhaps to work through the post-game blues.
Mahomes ensured the team stayed upbeat by taking a few of his teammates to a soccer match involving his team, the KC Current, who were competing in The Women’s Cup. He, notably, gathered Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Creed Humphrey, Isiah Pacheco, and Justin Watson to watch the match.
Mahomes, along with his wife Brittany, co-owns the KC Current. Cheering from the stands, they celebrated the Current’s victory over Atlético de Madrid Femenino this week with a 1-0 final score.
However, this wasn’t the only victory for Mahomes this week. Despite the preseason loss, the two-time MVP turned heads with his flawless trick play.
Mahomes stole hearts with a back pass during Chiefs vs. Lions
In a preseason matchup where the Chiefs narrowly fell to the Detroit Lions 24-23 at Arrowhead Stadium, one play stole the show. Fans are still buzzing long after the final whistle, as Mahomes delivered his magical touch once again — a behind-the-back pass.
As the Chiefs’ starters saw limited action, the reigning Super Bowl MVP executed the stunning pass late in the first quarter. While the play was initially intended for a different route, Mahomes, under pressure, spun around and flicked the pigskin behind his back to Kelce.
As expected, Kelce’s eyes were on his quarterback, who then picked up a crucial eight yards. The crowd erupted as if it were a playoff game. Even Mahomes seemed happy that he could pull the trick with ease:
“It wasn’t how it was drawn up, but I’ve always said that it has to happen naturally, I can’t force it. I’m glad he completed it. That was a good thing.”
The QB’s daring play was part of a productive outing for the Chiefs. Despite the loss, the game gave a glimpse of what’s to come this season as the Chiefs aim for a three-peat.