Patrick Mahomes Takes Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Other Teammates on a Small Outing After Preseason Game

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes with Travis Kielce and Creed Humphrey watch the game between the Kansas City Current and Atletico De Madrid during The Women’s Cup at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Patrick Mahomes knows how to keep the team spirit alive. The Chiefs hosted their Week 2 preseason game against the Detroit Lions, which ended up in a one-point loss for the defending champions. Despite the loss, Mahomes didn’t really head home. Instead, he took some of his key teammates out for a small outing at the CPKC Stadium, perhaps to work through the post-game blues.

Advertisement

Mahomes ensured the team stayed upbeat by taking a few of his teammates to a soccer match involving his team, the KC Current, who were competing in The Women’s Cup. He, notably, gathered Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Creed Humphrey, Isiah Pacheco, and Justin Watson to watch the match.

LEADERSHIP: Right after today’s #Chiefs game, QB Patrick Mahomes took his teammates Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Creed Humphrey, Isiah Pacheco, & Justin Watson to the KC Current game (@fox4kc)

pic.twitter.com/mgZizgIaD2 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 18, 2024

Mahomes, along with his wife Brittany, co-owns the KC Current. Cheering from the stands, they celebrated the Current’s victory over Atlético de Madrid Femenino this week with a 1-0 final score.

However, this wasn’t the only victory for Mahomes this week. Despite the preseason loss, the two-time MVP turned heads with his flawless trick play.

Mahomes stole hearts with a back pass during Chiefs vs. Lions

In a preseason matchup where the Chiefs narrowly fell to the Detroit Lions 24-23 at Arrowhead Stadium, one play stole the show. Fans are still buzzing long after the final whistle, as Mahomes delivered his magical touch once again — a behind-the-back pass.

As the Chiefs’ starters saw limited action, the reigning Super Bowl MVP executed the stunning pass late in the first quarter. While the play was initially intended for a different route, Mahomes, under pressure, spun around and flicked the pigskin behind his back to Kelce.

As expected, Kelce’s eyes were on his quarterback, who then picked up a crucial eight yards. The crowd erupted as if it were a playoff game. Even Mahomes seemed happy that he could pull the trick with ease:

“It wasn’t how it was drawn up, but I’ve always said that it has to happen naturally, I can’t force it. I’m glad he completed it. That was a good thing.”

The QB’s daring play was part of a productive outing for the Chiefs. Despite the loss, the game gave a glimpse of what’s to come this season as the Chiefs aim for a three-peat.