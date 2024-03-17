Patrick Mahomes Responds if He Could Get Taylor Swift to Cheer for KC Current in Their Women’s Only Stadium

The Mahomes family is involved with several sports franchises in Kansas City, including the KC Current, which participates in the National Women’s Soccer League. Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player in her college days, takes pride in being a co-owner of the team along with her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

The NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) regular season kicked off on Saturday, March 16th, with KC Current playing its first game against the Portland Thorns FC at CPKC Stadium, which also marked the stadium’s debut. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were present at the game, rooting for their team.

Nonetheless, it has become a tradition to spot Brittany Mahomes and pop sensation Taylor Swift cheering for Kansas City side-by-side. And just before the matchup, it was Swift’s name that popped up in a conversation.

As the game was about to begin, Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes appeared in an interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter. As they discussed their team’s historic debut and the future of women’s soccer, the celebrity couple was also asked if there was a chance they could get Taylor Swift to a KC Current game.

The interviewer was eager, saying it feels “inevitable” to have the “Karma” songstress at a game. Patrick responded with enthusiasm, noting the busy schedules of both Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. He stated,

“Yeah, we might get her here at some point. She’s a busy woman, and Travis is a busy guy, so maybe during the season or something like that we’ll get her out to a Kansas City Current game.”

It’s worth mentioning that Kelce and Swift are finally spending some time together after both the 2023 NFL season and Swift’s Eras Singapore Tour’s conclusion. Very recently, the lovely couple, known as TNT to the fans, were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles, the Cosmopolitan reports.

Nevertheless, Mahomes has hinted that perhaps during the season, when they are both in Kansas City, they could arrange for Swift to come to a KC Current game. So, fingers crossed for that Swift sighting!

Mahomes’ Strategy To Bring Taylor Swift to KC Current’s Game

Bringing Taylor Swift to a game isn’t a walk in the park, but if she does show up at a KC Current game, it could really amp up the NWSL viewership, just like it did for the NFL last season. But Patrick knows he cannot do it alone. The Kansas City Chiefs star said,

“She loves supporting Kansas City just like we do, and I’m sure Brittney can nudge her, and get her here pretty easily.”

He thinks his wife Brittany holds the trump card because she is close friends with Swift. With a little nudge from Brittany, getting Swift to the game should be a breeze. Furthermore, Brittany has taken up her husband’s challenge with confidence, saying, “It’s definitely on me, I will work on that.”

Now, it’s just a waiting game until we spot the pop star in the stands cheering on women’s soccer alongside her close friend Brittany Mahomes. Since the Chiefs’ star tight end started dating the singer, Brittany, and Taylor have deeply bonded and were frequently seen together in the stands, rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs until they clinched the Super Bowl victory last season.