Patrick Mahomes Turns to Chiefs RB for New Playlist After Sharing a Relatable Take On GTA 6

Now that the training camp has wrapped up, it’s time for some behind-the-scenes fun. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, recently dropped a five-minute montage of Patrick Mahomes’ mic’d-up moments from a camp outing, giving us fans a peek at how he’s feeling after the Super Bowl loss, and with a brand-new season just around the corner.

You already know Mahomes is coming off a Super Bowl loss that could’ve cemented him as the GOAT, since he would’ve been the first QB ever to pull off a three-peat. A loss like that could easily take the wind out of most players. But not Mahomes … he’s as energetic as ever heading into the new season.

We’re talking Mahomes faking a pass, then tucking the ball into his jersey kind of fun. He was also in a chatty mood, even bringing up the long-delayed GTA 6 video game, and joking, ‘I’ll be old by the time that game comes out.’

“I can’t wait till the new GTA comes out,” Mahomes said to his teammate, while stretching. “I might be too old for it, but I gotta knock out the mission [single player campaign-mode]. I have to. I have to.”

Come on, Mahomes … no one’s too old for a GTA game. You’re 29, will be 30 when it drops, not 65.

Mahomes even joked about back pain while throwing, keeping that I’m old now bit alive. He kicked a ball too, and since he’s listed as the team’s backup punter, that wasn’t just for laughs. Yes, you read that right. Mahomes is technically a backup punter for the team, at least sometimes.

He also told his teammates he’s already working on his 2025 season playlist and even asked RB Kareem Hunt to throw in a few tracks.

“You’ll have to send me some music Kareem,” he was heard saying.

We can bet that playlist will have some J. Cole, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage, since those are Mahomes’ go-to artists. As for Hunt, we’re not sure what he’s into, so Mahomes might end up with a few surprise tracks in the mix.