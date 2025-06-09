Colorado Buffaloes News: Joseph Williams Reflects on the ‘One’ Game That Changed Everything for Him

Ever since his breakout campaign in 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes have been steadily searching for their next Travis Hunter. Conveniently enough, the heir to that dual-threat throne may already be in the building.

One of the program’s newest wide receivers, Joseph Williams, first caught the eye of college scout teams after managing to produce an electric senior season in high school. Amazingly enough, Williams actually managed to somehow play more positions than Hunter has.

In addition to playing both the WR and DB positions, the 19-year-old prospect has also seen snaps under center and on special teams. In 2023, he produced 666 yards and 12 TDs on 38 receptions, threw 1 TD pass, and recorded 31 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and six kick blocks.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, the Texas native figures to be one of the more premier athletes of Colorado’s roster in 2025. According to Williams, however, it was his time in Tulsa, rather than his athleticism, that’s responsible for him joining forces with the likes of Deion Sanders.

When asked to reflect on being named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, Williams explained that his development as a player has been a slow yet steady one.

“I played all 12 games, but each game I’d play like, maybe a couple snaps on offense and a couple snaps on special teams… As each game went, I just kept improving… Couple injuries happened, a couple of good practices… I was on scout team for the first five or six weeks, and I just kept working and working… And then I finally got a chance in the offense… Since then, I’ve just kept getting better and better.”

Williams finished his 2024 season with 588 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns on just 30 receptions. He also managed to record three consecutive 100+ receiving yard outings, making him just the second freshman in the history of Tulsa’s program to achieve such a feat.

For as many highlights as he managed to produce last season, Williams couldn’t help but to feel that his performance against UTSA would prove to be the ultimate turning point for his career.

“We were actually losing that game, like 28-7 at halftime, and we ended up coming back. But, that last drive, I gave us a spark. I caught a big pass down the sideline, and after that, we got two other go balls before we scored. It was that moment right there that I knew ‘Yea, I’m really here. I’m in college football and I’m making a name for myself.'”

Seeing as his receiving yardage total was the sixth most of any D1 freshman last year, he’s now set to compete for a prominent role with the Buffalo’s in 2025.

Projecting Joseph Williams’ role in Colorado in 2025

Now that both Shedeur Sanders and the aforementioned Hunter have left the building, Colorado will be looking to find any source of firepower that they can get their hands on. While Williams may not offer the same speed and agility that Hunter presented, his ability to out-muscle defenders and catch the ball at high points should be enough to make him an immediate red zone threat for the Buffaloes.

Given the amount of rapport that he’s already begun to build with the team throughout this Spring, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see his name touted early and often in 2025.

Colorado WR Joseph Williams has been headtappin' DBs all spring. Folks don't even react no more🤣 #skobuffs @_ryanstaub is throwing some good lookin' balls👀 via @WellOffForever pic.twitter.com/ItOe6eEQzd — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) April 11, 2025

Colorado lost a lot of talent at the WR position this offseason. Not only does the addition of Williams address that pressing need, but it does so in style. Seeing as Sanders tends to prioritize flashiness as much as he does execution, this transfer portal pick-up is about as on-brand as it gets for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.

Suffice it to say, this may be the last time to invest in his stock before it catapults to all-time highs this fall.