Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady: Despite 3 Super Bowl Wins In 8 Seasons, Chiefs QB Might Need to Play Until 2036 To Claim the GOAT Status

Following an underwhelming performance at Super Bowl LIX, Patrick Mahomes’ historic pace has been abruptly halted. Now boasting an overall record of 3-2 on the gridiron’s grandest stage, the Texas Tech product will have to extend the length of his career should he hope to surpass the likes of Tom Brady.

Not only did the 40-22 defeat hinder Mahomes’ chances of closing the gap between him and the NFL’s greatest, it also handicapped his odds in clearing other metrics set by Brady. The former New England Patriot netted 251 wins throughout his career and also holds the all-time records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass completions, among many others.

With a 45.4% chance to appear in the Super Bowl, Brady famously secured his seventh and final ring by dusting both Mahomes and the Chiefs at Super Bowl LV. Should the pride of Kansas City maintain his current rate of play, he could usurp Brady’s record and claim his eighth Super Bowl ring in the year of 2036.

Given the ever-improving state of the various teams across the NFL, this seems severely unlikely. With actors such as Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson all set to play well into the 2030’s, there are plenty of obstacles standing in Mahomes’ way.

Factor in the slumping performance of Travis Kelce and the 66-year age status of the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, and it seems fair to say that wins will be increasingly harder to come by for Kansas City.

Also, considering that Mahomes would be on the other side of 40 by the time he reached the 2036 playoffs, the idea of him surpassing Brady seems even more unlikely. Throughout the NFL’s 105 years of existence, there have only been 15 quarterbacks who managed to secure a starting job after turning 40 years old, suggesting that this would be almost impossible for him to do.

Mahomes vs Brady through their first 8 seasons

Despite the setbacks, if there is anyone who could ever supplant the legacy of Brady, it would still be Mahomes. In a head-to-head comparison, the gunslinger has already managed to dominate Brady in every key metric throughout their first eight years in the league.

https://twitter.com/FF_TravisM/status/1883711365099171911

Perhaps the most notable for Mahomes’ truthers comes in the form of Super Bowl MVPs. Despite both men claiming three championships in their first eight seasons, Brady infamously missed out on winning the Super Bowl XXXVIII MVP Award thanks to a historic receiving performance from Deion Branch.

Proving himself to be the best player on the field throughout each of his three championship wins, a feat that not even Brady himself was able to accomplish, Mahomes can still find alternative paths to being considered the greatest quarterback of all time. However, he will need to at least beat some of the aforementioned records should he hope for those discussions to be taken seriously.

Nevertheless, Mahomes and co. will now turn their attention towards the 2025 regular season. Now on the path to redemption, a more motivated Mahomes could prove to be a nightmare for the rest of the NFL. Regardless of the outcome, fans can be assured that they will be witnessing the continuation of history, in one way or another, as the game of football continues to elevate itself to newfound heights.