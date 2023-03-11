Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Show Off Her Six-Pack Abs in Latest Steamy Post-Workout Video

Veronika Rajek is on a roll when it comes to setting the internet on fire. The Slovakian model, who gained massive popularity after expressing her affection for NFL superstar Tom Brady back in December last year, now has over 4 million followers on Instagram.

A renowned model who ultimately wants to become the covergirl for Sports Illustrated one day, Rajek allows absolutely no opportunity to go to waste when it comes to showing off her incredibly ripped physique.

Veronika Rajek’s gym session visuals are breaking the internet

After rocking the big red MSCHF boots, the Instagram bombshell is back to doing what she probably likes the most, taking care of her body. Rajek possesses an absolutely jacked physique and on someone who is blessed with a tall frame, those six-packs look nothing short of sublime.

Veronika recently took to Instagram to share a video of her gym session and through the deliberate closeups, Rajek made absolutely clear that she wants people to get inspired by her abs.

Veronika Rajek showing off her perfectly chiseled physique pic.twitter.com/GkiUlPWKVE — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) March 11, 2023

Although the Tom Brady dating rumors have certainly played a massive role in pushing Veronika’s popularity graph to unprecedented heights, the young achiever was a well-established entity in the modeling world even before that. In fact, Rajek had gained quite a few eyeballs last year in October after telling NudePR.com that she gets a lot of hate online because she is way too attractive.

“My body is considered a danger on social media, and I am constantly being cancelled by trolls for doing absolutely nothing but sharing photos of my body,” Rajek had stated. Well thankfully, the trend seems to have changed now as Rajek’s posts and stories are getting more admiration now-a-days than ever before.

Veronika Rajek: Bold, Unapologetic & Gorgeous

Although Veronika is very soft spoken and polite, people also love her for being unapologetic and honest when it comes to expressing anything about herself. During her appearance on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast a while ago, Rajek had talked in detail about her s*xual preferences.

The renowned model had claimed that she doesn’t want to date guys that are shorter than her and had gone on to admit that she isn’t opposed to having th*eesomes. In fact, she openly came out as bis*xual during the spicy interaction.

Veronika is growing in stature with every passing week and although she has stopped dropping the Brady dating rumors in recent times, her social media follower count is growing on a constant basis which is great to see.

