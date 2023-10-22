$100,000 Worth Valuables Stolen at Gunpoint From Patrick Mahomes’ Ex-WR Demarcus Robinson in Los Angeles

Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is the well-known wide receiver who helped Patrick Mahomes win Super Bowl 2020 during his time at the Kansas City Chiefs. In an unfortunate turn of events, Robinson was robbed of $100,000 worth of valuables.

According to a report by TMZ, the NFL wideout was robbed by two armed men outside an LA hotel after midnight. The robbers flashed their firearms at the receiver, demanding his possessions before fleeing the site.

Faced with this petrifying situation, Robinson complied with the demands of the robbers. They swiftly fled the site after getting possession of his jewelry and his expensive watch. The looted items are estimated to be worth $100,000.

The L.A. Police Department has lodged the complaint and launched a prompt investigation into the robbery. However, Robinson is shaken by the ordeal as the robbers remain to be identified. The incident occurred as the team was gearing up for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The match is set to be hosted by the SoFi Stadium on Oct. 22, 2023.

Robinson started his NFL career in 2016 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played alongside Patrick Mahomes until recently, when he transitioned to the Los Angeles Rams. In 2020, both Mahomes and Robinson led the Kansas City Chiefs to their Super Bowl victory.

Patrick Mahomes’ Similar Ordeal in 2017

It wasn’t long ago in 2017, when Robinson’s ex-teammate and Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes was robbed in a similar fashion in Texas. Mahomes was approached by three armed men in a driveway. They got out of a vehicle before they pointed the gun at Mahomes demanding his possessions. Fortunately enough, no one was injured in the incident as the Chiefs expressed their gratitude for Patrick’s safety via James Palmer at NFL Network.

“The team is thankful Patrick and everyone involved is safe because that’s what’s most important,” said Chiefs.

Demarcus and Patrick joined the Kansas City Chiefs with a year difference. Demarcus Robinson was drafted as the 126th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was the 14th wide receiver to be selected in the season, hailing from the Florida Gators. He transitioned to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and currently plays for the L.A. Rams currently.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes was drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft as the No. 10 overall pick. He spent three years at Texas Tech before being drafted as the backup to Alex Smith.