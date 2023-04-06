“LeBron James is Not a Leader”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Mahomes’ Anti-LeBron Comment Comes to the Fore

Patrick Mahomes had a marvelous 2022 season. Even before the season started, the Chiefs were counted as definite Super Bowl contenders and living up to their standard, the team from Kansas City eventually ended up winning the competition even when their star QB’s fitness was in question.

However, since the Super Bowl celebrations ended, things haven’t gone well at all for the champion QB in his personal life. A little while ago, Patrick’s brother Jackson was accused of s*xually assaulting a woman. While Jackson is still under investigation, Mahomes family recently faced another setback when Patrick’s grandmother was hospitalized due to severe illness.

Randi Mahomes’ old anti-LeBron rant goes viral

Making Mahomes fans even more anxious, Kansas City’s star quarterback’s mother Randi recently rolled out a cryptic tweet about facing betrayal from someone very close to her. “The worst thing about betrayal it never comes from the enemy. Humiliated is an understatement. Giving my all to God,” Randi had written.

The worst thing about betrayal it never comes from the enemy. Humiliated is an understatement. Giving my all to God — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) April 3, 2023

Amidst all this, a couple of Randi Mahomes’ old Insta stories about NBA superstar LeBron James not being a good leader have suddenly resurfaced. As it turns out, back in October 2020, during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, LeBron’s Lakers were bamboozled by Miami Heat.

Frustrated with the way his team had played, LeBron had decided to walk away from the court with 10 seconds still remaining on the clock. While one could understand what he was going through at that time, many called the champion player out for embarrassing his team members who were left stranded on the court, waiting for another player to come in and complete the game.

As one can expect, innumerable fans had reprimanded LeBron for not being a good leader despite being such an experienced campaigner. One among such fans was Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi who had shared a couple of LeBron-bashing stories on her Instagram account after the Heat vs Lakers contest.

Randi Mahomes wasn’t happy with LeBron’s shenanigans in 2020 pic.twitter.com/fHWTgwTPcm — broady (@broadyboy101) April 6, 2023

In one of those stories, Randi wrote “agreed” while sharing a social media post in which a user had claimed that he has lost respect for James. In the second story, Randi again wrote “agreed” while sharing a fan’s opinion who had claimed that true leaders are first ones in and last ones to leave.

Jackson Mahomes is on very thin ice at the moment

While Patrick has always kept himself away from controversies, his wife Brittany and brother Jackson have often made the headlines for doing less than cordial stuff in public. While Brittany, who once spilled champagne on fans inside a stadium in icy cold weather, has reduced her shenanigans, Jackson is busy brining more trouble to the family.

A little while ago, a CCTV footage of Jackson forcibly kissing a woman emerged on social media. The woman in the footage subsequently filed a case of harassment against him, which the authorities are still investigating. While Jackson’s attorney denied all the allegations, fans have been relentlessly bashing the controversial TikToker.

This time around, if found guilty, Jackson is set to face extreme repercussions for his actions.