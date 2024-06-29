Patrick Mahomes Wanted to “Quit Football” in His Sophomore Summer, Mom Randi Recalls

Patrick Mahomes had to face a crossroads in his teenage years, a decision that would impact the rest of his life. A multi-sport athlete, Mahomes fell in love with baseball, basketball, and football. The Kansas City Chiefs GOAT eventually chose football as we all know. However, one person was instrumental in helping him reach that decision, his mom, Randi Mahomes.

Randi discussed it all during her recent appearance on the Mom Game Podcast. Revealing “football was the last thing” he liked, Randi added Patrick once almost gave up his quarterback role, telling her “he wanted to quit football.”

“I know it is hard to believe. But he did come to me in his junior summer, the year before he was a junior, like I guess his sophomore summer. And he said he wanted to quit football. He didn’t want to play football,” Randi told the host.

So, how did the proud mother change her son’s opinion? The mom of three recalled the conversation in their living room. She told Mahomes, “if you quit football, you are going to be bored in the stands”. Randi revealed that since they lived in Texas, they would continue to go to games and Mahomes could only watch the game, not play it. This would make him probably regret his decision.

This answer certainly moved Mahomes, as he understood he would miss his quarterback position. This factor played a key role in his decision not to pursue an MLB career like his dad, or to take up basketball, a sport in which he excelled in school.

Adding further, Randi remembered an interesting story that hinted football was her son’s last priority.

Randi Mahomes Reveals Son Patrick Didn’t “Touch Football” for Long Stretches of Time

An understanding mom, Randi, looked back at how Patrick excelled in multiple sports in High School years. It left a happy headache for Randi, a single parent. Several baseball players used to tell her son was special. They asked, “how would you get him to do this?”

But in the meantime, Patrick took breaks from football because of the lack of time to focus on one sport.

“His whole life when he play football in high school, he would pick up a football the day we start football, and then he would put it down and never touch it again, until the next year. Because then he started basketball, then it was baseball,” Randi explained.

Interestingly, Randi fully understood her son’s talent in all three sports. However, she let her son limit his focus to one sport at a time. This was to ensure he could create a futuristic career. Admirably, she stood beside him and explained how it could boost his career.

A recipient of 2 MVPs and three Super Bowl rings, Patrick should feel indebted to his mom Randi for believing in him and showing him the path to phenomenal success.