Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Sported a $4,550 Handbag to the Chiefs vs. Panthers Matchup

It’s no secret that Brittany Mahomes is an elite fashionista, often wowing fans with her game outfits. The same was true when she traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, where her husband, Patrick Mahomes, was locking horns with the Panthers. The Chiefs won the game 30-27, and Brittany cheered for her hubby and the team from the stands, all while flaunting a classy handbag.

The mother of two, sporting the Chiefs’ colors, looked chic in her outfit, but it was the Louis Vuitton handbag that stood out. It’s the ‘Around Me PM’ handbag, a compact essential for many from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, and is worth a whopping $4,550.

The one-of-a-kind leather bag made by LV is circular in shape, bearing the brand’s initials in black over a white background. Brittany shared some snaps of herself on the field with the caption, “15” along with a red heart. The former soccer player looked radiant in the sun, her bag perfectly complimenting her outfit.

Fans were enamored by Brittany’s outfit, as usual, and couldn’t help but gush about it in the comment section. Several special mentions for the luxury handbag also poured in, with one fan even speculating if it was her anniversary gift from Mahomes.

“Pretty! Best bag ever!” “Chic & stunning per usual!!❤️❤️” “Beautiful. Love this look. Cute purse.” “Casual and Fabulous! One of my favorite bags, I think she got it for her Anniversary “

It wasn’t just the handbag that garnered all the attention, with several fans going gaga over her custom Erin Andrews jacket. Brittany stunned in the oversized red jacket, with Mahomes emblazoned on the lower back in a bold white font. She wore a black turtleneck underneath with matching black pants and long black boots. Complete with some bejeweled shades and a silver chain, the 29-year-old looked spectacular through and through.

Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs matchup against the Panthers pic.twitter.com/uKpFHsCji7 — lazy_talker (@lazytalker31) November 25, 2024

The Chiefs’ Sunday matchup saw some adorable moments from the couple, as the quarterback received a good luck kiss from his wife of two years. The Mahomes are currently expecting a new addition to the family next year with Brittany pregnant with her third child, another baby girl.

Patrick Mahomes has a lot to look forward to next year, with a baby on the way and the Chiefs almost certain of making it to the playoffs with a stellar 10-1 record.