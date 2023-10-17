$6,000,000 Worth Receiver DK Metcalf Reflects on His Obsession With Drinking & Talking About Red Wine

When you catch a glimpse of DK Metcalf sprinting down the sidelines, effortlessly catching a deep pass, it’s easy to pigeonhole him as just another NFL superstar. But there’s more to this Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver than touchdowns and explosive plays. Metcalf, with a net worth soaring at a cool $6,000,000, has cultivated an unexpected off-the-field passion: an exquisite taste for high-end red wines.

Advertisement

His journey into the world of wine, as revealed in a candid segment with GQ Sports, underscores the notion that athletes have layers beyond their on-field personas, often harboring passions that fans can relate to on a human level. And now, Metcalf’s off-field conversation starter isn’t just his spectacular catches but also the refined notes of a good Cabernet Sauvignon.

$6M DK Metcalf is a Wine Connosseuir

GQ Sports’ segment “My Essentials” invites fans into the personal space of athletes like DK Metcalf. Here, the Seahawk’s star receiver disclosed not just his athletic prowess but his affinity for the finer things in life—particularly red wine. Metcalf’s endorsement of ‘Caymus Vineyard’s’ 2020 Red Wine isn’t just a testament to his palate but also an insight into his life off the turf.

Advertisement

“This one I came across two years ago. My financial advisor turned me into a wine drinker, a wine connoisseur. I’ve just been trying out different wines, and this is the best wine by far. It’s something other than football or food that I can talk about. If somebody can talk about wine, they damn well should know what they’re talking about.”

Surprisingly, Metcalf’s obsession doesn’t end with the Wine. The receiver admitted to a guilty pleasure that most can relate to: a bag of Hot Cheetos. “I wasn’t much of a hot snack fan or a spicy person,” he confessed, “but one day, just to develop spicy taste buds, I picked up a packet of Cheetos, and the rest is history.”

DK Metcalf is Making Smart Investments

Metcalf’s lifestyle is comfortably cushioned by his substantial net worth, an impressive feat for someone his age. Metcalf’s financial success is not just a result of his athletic achievements; it’s a mosaic of strategic endeavors. Apart from his lucrative NFL salary, which saw a significant hike after a stellar extension worth $72 million in 2022, his portfolio is fattened by multiple endorsement deals, adding substantial digits to his net worth.

An article by CA Knowledge further stated that DK’s assets are not limited to his bank account. He owns real estate in his birthplace, Mississippi, and a residence near his professional anchor, Seattle. These homes are not just structures but a reflection of his journey, from his roots to his professional base. His car collection, too, is a sight to behold, featuring elite names like Mercedes and Range Rover, mirroring his taste for quality and luxury, similar to his preference for wine.

Advertisement

Metcalf’s essentials list shows a man who appreciates both luxury and simplicity, reflecting his enjoyment of life’s rewards. His journey emphasizes that success isn’t just about wealth, but also about finding happiness in small things like late-night gaming or a glass of good wine after dinner.