“Just Say Y’all Hate Cowboys Nation”: Micah Parsons Trashes NFL Media for Ranting on Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons gets ready to start the game during the second annual A&A All the Way charity softball game held at Southwest University Park in El Paso on June 29, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ playoff dreams for 2023 appear to be on the right track after a breathtaking upset in Week 6. A last-minute 39-yard field goal saved the day, as the score remained even in the fourth quarter. Following this narrowing victory, LB Micah Parsons went on to bash the NFL media. He pointed out their inconsistency, as they were quick to criticize the team after their Week 5 loss to the 49ers but remained notably silent on the NFC’s undefeated teams, who struggled even in favorable environments during the same week.

In Episode 6 of The Edge podcast, via Bleacher Report, the star LB expressed his frustration with the media’s double standards. Their silence regarding the defeats of the Eagles and the 49ers in week 6 certainly irked the 2x Pro Bowler.

Micah Parsons Demands the Same Level of Respect as Other Teams

The two-time Pro Bowler expressed his frustration over the lack of media coverage when the previously undefeated Eagles faced struggles in Week 6, despite having their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and a healthy receiving corps. He then went ahead and showered praise on his QB teammate, Dak Prescott, who, according to him, moved the ball better than the Eagles did.

Parsons pointed out how the 49ers encountered difficulties against the Cleveland Browns, even though the Browns were missing key players. He emphasized by adding, “There’s a hundred excuses for these other teams,” followed by, “Like if y’all just gonna hate Cowboys Nation, just say y’all hate Cowboys Nation.”

He further stated, “But, don’t say here and throw shade on us. Keep the same energy for everybody. That’s all it is. The Browns is a good team. They are gonna continue to progressing and be a great team.”

Parsons’ frustration stems from the fact that NFC frontrunners like the Eagles and the 49ers struggled against teams that had been facing difficulties throughout the ongoing season.

The Pro Bowler LB’s Reasonable Take on the Double Standards

Parsons expanded on his perspective by pointing out how the Eagles lost against the Jets, although the team’s star QB Aaron Rodgers, CB DJ Reed, and Sauce Gardner weren’t present on the roster. He commended the team for their win in the season opener against their biggest divisional rival, the Buffalo Bills, despite losing A-Rod in the first half.

Additionally, the star LB also revealed that the scrutiny of his QB teammate resulted in him not participating in any interviews this week. In his view, a player’s entire career shouldn’t be judged based on a single game, and the analysts need to be more careful before throwing shade at the athletes.