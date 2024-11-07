Why is Tom Brady Single? Exploring Three Potential Reasons

NFL legend Tom Brady is all smiles before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brady is the most eligible bachelor in the sports world right now! However, for the past two years, he has not moved an inch in his romantic life. The 47-year-old NFL legend has been linked to the likes of Irina Shayk, Reese Witherspoon, Isabella Settanni, Brooks Nader, and Kim Kardashian, yet has not pursued a new relationship.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has entered a new relationship with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and is now pregnant with her first child with him. This has led some fans to wonder why Brady has chosen to remain single.

1. Brady is Prioritizing His Children and Career

Just two days ago, Brady was linked to an unidentified woman, sparking dating speculation on social media. However, this was just another rumor, as an insider confirmed to Page Six that the football icon was not dating and was “super focused on his kids and work.”

A proud parent, Brady has three children—Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian—all in their early teens, whom he co-parents with Gisele Bündchen. His focus on these two priorities means he doesn’t have the time and energy for a new relationship.

Meanwhile, people close to Brady often say his work ethic is unparalleled. His multiple roles—serving as Fox’s lead analyst and as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders—require extensive hours of preparation.

2. Has Brady Not Moved On From Gisele Bündchen?

Thirteen years of marriage is a long time. And it takes time to heal from the memories of a relationship. Just hours after news of Gisele’s pregnancy broke, Brady posted a cryptic story on Instagram featuring three heart emojis and the lyrics: “Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?”

The post, which included a sunset photo paired with the Chicks’ cover of Fleetwood Mac’s song “Landslide,” led many to believe that he has still not fully moved on from his relationship with Gisele.

Although Brady has stayed silent on the specifics of his split up with Gisele, in a March 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, the supermodel described their divorce as “the death of a dream.” It’s entirely possible that Brady is still grieving the death of that dream.

3. Searching for an Ideal Partner

Shortly after his divorce, there were numerous reports of Brady seeing Irina Shayk, and the two were photographed together on several occasions. This brings to speculation that it’s possible Brady has connected with other women but hasn’t yet found the right person.

For instance, Gisele and Brady shared many similarities, including their work ethic, family values, and humble beginnings. Replacing someone deeply connected to your heart is no easy task, and perhaps Brady is simply waiting for the right match.

Meanwhile, there could be countless other reasons why Brady is staying single. Since he hasn’t shared much information about his personal life post his divorce, there’s little clarity on what’s going on in the GOAT’s mind.

Despite the relationship rumors, it’s clear that Brady and Gisele maintain an amicable relationship as responsible co-parents. Before news of her pregnancy went public, Gisele informed Brady and their children, showing her ongoing care for their well-being.

With three bright young children to raise and a demanding, exciting career, it seems Brady is living his best single life, focused on his priorities without complaint.