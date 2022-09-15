Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews is building on her $10 million fortune with inspiration from her daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are looking to make inroads in the sporting community in whatever way they can, and Brittany is finding her own path.

The Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a starter, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

In short, in his four years as a starter, Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, made four straight Conference Championships, made the Pro Bowl four times, and was First-Team AP All-Pro once. For just four years in the league as a true starter, that’s ridiculous. All that has turned into a 10-year, $503 million extension for the quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has a net worth of $40 million.

Numbers wise it’s insane how far ahead of every single QB Patrick Mahomes is at this age of his career. He’s still got 15 years left in him too…he’s gonna shatter every single QB statistic there is pic.twitter.com/Tu0sB6eS51 — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) May 11, 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews is committed to her clothing apparel brand

Brittany Matthews has made her own inroads in the sporting community. She used to be a soccer star, and she’s now launched her own fitness brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness, and she’s a co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team.

Matthews has a net worth of $10 million and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 272.9k on Twitter

She also founded Vitality, a sportswear brand, and her latest clothing line is inspired by her daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. The collection is called the ‘Skye Collection,’ and Brittany has put a lot of thought into it.

She chose the color yellow, which makes her happy. and blue, representing the sky (her daughter’s name) as the theme for the line.

“My motivation, my priority, my best girl. Sterling Skye, I hope you know you can do anything you set your mind to. My sweet Sterling was the inspo behind my collection with @shopvitality launching 9.12 at 12pm.”

