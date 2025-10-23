mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Shares the Same Sentiment as Colin Cowherd on the Chiefs Becoming Dominant Again

Samnur Reza
Published

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes (left), Colin Cowherd (right)

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes (left), Colin Cowherd (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

After finally getting Rashee Rice back on the roster, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense looked anything but complacent. On their first four possessions on Sunday, Kansas City punched it in for a touchdown each time, cruising to a 31-0 shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It marked the team’s first regular-season shutout since 2011 and their fourth win in the last five games.

Analysts like Colin Cowherd are now jumping back on the Chiefs bandwagon after many had written them off earlier this season. They looked sluggish through the first two weeks, dropping both games, and entered the season still stinging from an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.

However, as Cowherd points out, the Chiefs are now starting to look like their 2018-2019 selves again, putting up 32 points per game over the past month. The defense, too, has been lights-out, holding the Raiders to just three first downs all night last Sunday.

“Patrick Mahomes completed passes to nine different tight ends or wide receivers. Their speed is everywhere, playmakers everywhere… I hate to inform the rest of the NFL, but this is now once again the best offense, the best coach, the best quarterback,” Cowherd said on his podcast.

“I mean, Rashee Rice comes back, ten targets. Mahomes and Rashee Rice haven’t played an actual game in like a year, and he’s throwing no-look passes to him. Right now, Kansas City is not only back, I think they’re better than ever,” added the analyst.

This was quite the analysis, and since the Chiefs aren’t winning games by one score like last year, it’s hard not to agree with Cowherd here. They really do look better. And Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, seems to share the same sentiment.

Brittany recently reposted Cowherd’s analysis on her Instagram story without adding a caption, letting the Chiefs’ current dominance do all the talking.

Kansas City will host the Washington Commanders next Monday at Arrowhead, and since the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels has been ruled out due to a hamstring strain sustained last week, it looks like another easy win for Mahomes and company. It would put them even closer to the AFC West leaders, the Broncos, who have a 5-2 record as of now.

