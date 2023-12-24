“Colin Kaepernick, That’s All I Have to Say”: Fan Recommends Michigan Coaching Stint to the QB, as Jim Harbaugh Draws Interest from NFL Teams

Colin Kaepernick’s fans rally for a coaching venture as the quarterback’s return to professional play remains doubtful. The college football spotlight might turn to Kaepernick as a potential head coach for the Michigan Wolverines amid swirling rumors of Jim Harbaugh’ NFL leap. The idea might seem unconventional, however, isn’t without merit. This could unfold a unique chapter in Kaepernick’s journey and his love for football.

Advertisement

A passionate Philadelphia fan named Riley injected a fresh idea into the mix in the thick of NFL coaching speculations. Responding to Jim Harbaugh’s contract contemplation, the fan suggests Colin Kaepernick as the potential head coach for Michigan. He was rooted in admiration for Kaepernick’s team spirit and concern for young athletes. Moreover, the comment ignited a buzz about the quarterback-turned-coach narrative.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DonthearLISTEN/status/1738910403906683081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This would not be the first time the fans would see these two being connected on the same stage. Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick’s successful history extends beyond the NFL gridiron. Harbaugh honored the quarterback as an honorary captain for Michigan’s spring game in 2022. He was even called in to address the team and to see them practice.

Kaepernick is very much aware of Harbaugh’s coaching style, which fuels the hunch about a potential coaching takeover. If materialized, this move could rejuvenate Kaepernick’s football trajectory and solidify Harbaugh’s legacy among the NFL coaching elite.

Michigan’s Bid to Retain Jim Harbaugh Amid NFL Interest

As NFL head coaching vacancies loom, Jim Harbaugh has emerged as a prime candidate. However, a surprising twist unfolds as Michigan endeavors to deter him from exploring NFL opportunities. In order to secure Jim Harbaugh’s commitment, the Michigan Wolverines have extended a substantial contract offer.

Sources reveal a proposed 10-year, $125-million extension that could position Harbaugh among the highest-paid college football coaches. However, the negotiations have allegedly stalled as a crucial NFL-related clause emerges. If Jim Harbaugh accepts Michigan’s lucrative deal, he faces the decision to forego NFL opportunities for the 2024 season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Outkick/status/1738898554448445840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Jim Harbaugh’s successful coaching history and proven leadership have indeed made him an attractive target for teams seeking a fresh start. That being said, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders could be among those eyeing Harbaugh in the upcoming offseason.

Among these NFL teams eyeing the veteran coach, the Panthers and Bears may stand out as potential beneficiaries. The Panthers recently parted ways with Frank Reich, which their fans also see as an opportunity for a fresh start under a seasoned coach. The Chicago Bears have also struggled since Matt Eberflus’ tenure, and they could definitely benefit from Harbaugh’s experience and connection to the franchise. The Michigan head coach’s past as an NFL quarterback with Chicago adds to the potential deal.

Nonetheless, Jim Harbaugh’s influence on Colin Kaepernick’s NFL career was profound during their years together in San Francisco. After Harbaugh benched Alex Smith for Kaepernick in 2012, the team saw success and reached the Super Bowl.

Colin has faced many challenges despite his continued efforts since their term together. His career took a U-turn for him after he decided to take a knee during the national anthem in 2016. NFL teams have yet to provide him with another opportunity, despite Harbaugh vouching for Kaepernick’s prowess and leadership. However, this might just be the perfect time to step in and showcase his talents.