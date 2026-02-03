Sean McVay Reveals How Staff Poaching Always Ruins His Vacations: “I’m Spending Too Much Time on My Phone”

Sean McVay has grown accustomed to losing top assistants every offseason. Even if it means his vacations never quite go as planned.

The latest domino fell when the Arizona Cardinals hired Mike LaFleur as their new head coach, leaving the Los Angeles Rams searching for yet another offensive coordinator. It’s a familiar position for McVay, whose coaching tree continues to expand across the league.

McVay said he anticipated the possibility of losing someone from his staff during this year’s hiring cycle, which allowed the Rams to prepare internally. Still, he emphasized that the team won’t rush the process.

“I did think that this was something that could occur, so we’ve got great candidates in-house,” McVay told reporters. “Based on the rules and what I think is the appropriate thing, are you going to do an extensive search to really dive into what’s going to be the best way to bring in new people that help us continue to build and grow toward where we want to go?”

While McVay plans to conduct a thorough search, the timing has once again overlapped with personal time — something he joked has become a yearly tradition.

“It never fails,” McVay said with a laugh. “Every time me and my wife go on vacation, somebody’s usually getting a head job, and then I’m spending too much time on my phone.”

LaFleur leaves behind one of the NFL’s most productive offenses. Under his guidance in 2025, the Rams led the league in both yards per game (394.5) and points per game (30.5), establishing themselves as one of football’s most explosive units.

That success now raises the stakes for McVay’s next hire. Whoever steps into the role will be tasked with maintaining an elite offense and continuing a standard that has made McVay’s staff some of the most sought-after in the league.

For McVay, the downside may be fewer unplugged vacations. The upside? His coaching tree just keeps growing.