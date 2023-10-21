Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Sweats It Out In the Gym Wearing Bulky $120 Nike Sport Shoes

The Mahomes family is a fashionable one. From Brittany’s derby outfits to Patrick’s off-duty fashion, they’ve given us quite the fashion moments to look back at. Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany is often seen wearing swanky outfits on the Chiefs sidelines before every game at Arrowhead and even swankier footwear. Her choice of footwear can range from stylish Air Jordans to high-end Louboutin heels.

Brittany is a regular at the gym, and her outfits often end up taking the spotlight. The loudest Chiefs cheerleader Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to post a story of her sweating it out in the gym but what clinched everyone’s attention were her bulky and glaringly white $120 Nike Sport shoes.

Brittany Mahomes Hits the Gym in Chunky White Sneakers

In her Instagram story yesterday, Brittany posted videos of her working out in the gym. Her chunky white Nike shoes really stood out as she shared glimpses of her workout routine with personal trainer Chels B. According to Footwear News, the former soccer player was sporting a pair of white Free Metcon 5 sneakers for her gym workout.

The chunky white Nike pair is worth $150 and likely constructed of mixed textile. With the uppers in a striking white lace-up closure, and upsidedown swish detailing. There are contrasting black accents detailing on the shoes and a chunky and athletic silhouette, perfect for a leg day at the gym.

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife’s Foray into Activewear

Not only her sneakers, but her bright purple workout fit also grabbed our eyes. She has been pretty consistent with her activewear and seems to have a gym wear code. As she only wears clothes from her personal activewear collection. Brittany has a personal activewear collection with Shop Vitality, called ‘The Skye Collection.’

Brittany Matthews also signed an exclusive athletic apparel deal with Balance Athletica – a family-owned and operated company with apparel designed from scratch with all body types in mind. Her friendship with Taylor Swift has been making waves in the NFL community over the past few weeks. Fans will be keeping an eye to see if Taylor joins her at her next gym session.