XFL News: Where is the XFL Headquarters?

The XFL has successfully managed to gain the attention of NFL fans wanting action. In fact, the first week itself has created a buzz in the football community, with many excited to see where the league will go from here. The incredible talent on display, not to mention their different rules and broadcasting strategies, has really put the league on the map. Though, where actually on the map are they?

The XFL has a shaky past, one that was overseen by its previous owner Vince McMahon. During his tenure, the XFL tried and failed twice to enamor the football community. However, those failures helped this new rebirth of the XFL. With Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the helm, the XFL is on its way to becoming a common name in American households. Just like the NFL is.

The league’s operations are based out of Arlington, Texas, which also houses the league’s common training ground. In an attempt to reduce spending, teams practice in the same facility in Arlington. Naturally, the city also hosted this season’s first-ever game, where the hometown favorites, Arlington Renegades, beat visitors Vegas Vipers in a closely fought game.

What makes the XFL different from the NFL

There are a few things the XFL has that are in stark contrast to what is seen in the NFL. Firstly, there are a number of rules that are totally different from what the NFL follows. These changes were made in order to give fans a different version of the game they like so much. Judging by the reception, it seems their gamble is working well.

Secondly, their broadcasting tactics. Commentators in the NFL are often able to dissect what tactics a team runs after a play is done. However, the XFL offers something more interesting. Commentators and fans are able to tune in to offensive and defensive coordinators calling plays, and watch the QB relay it to his team too. This is certainly an interesting and imaginative take on letting fans in on the action.

With these glamorous bits and pieces studded in the league, the big question that remains is if it will survive. The XFL certainly does have a history of failing, for reasons many. However, this time, they seem like they are prepared to stick around. What’s more, if all their games are as close and action-packed as the ones in week 1, then fans have a very exciting season to look forward to.

