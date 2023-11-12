Jets Make Final Decision On QB Zach Wilson Who Has 5 INTs in 8 Games

Zach Wilson continues to have a miserable season with the Jets. The Green Gang had hoped that when Aaron Rodgers went down in the season opener with an ACL injury, Wilson would take over the reins and lead the team to the playoffs. But things haven’t exactly gone as planned.

Despite the outcry from the Green Gang Nation for the belief that Robert Saleh would bench Wilson after another sluggish performance against the Chargers, he continues to have the unwavering support of the head coach and the Jets management. The team has decided that, for the near future, Zach will remain their QB1.

Saleh has squashed any rumors of pressure from the organization to stick with Wilson and said it was a mutual decision. In the press conference, he said,

“We are on the same page with that. So, any conspiracy theory that might be out there, we are on the same page.”

Saleh even came in support of Wilson, even when a reporter asked if the change in QB could provide a spark to the struggling offense. He said the change is not warranted at the moment, and changing the QB and blaming him for the struggle when it is a team sport will not bode well for the team. In an official press conference, he told reporters,

“That’s more hypothetical, the reality is to pull a quarterback to spark change, it’s my opinion, it’s got to be crystal clear that it’s [on] him,” Saleh said. “When you’ve got everybody with their hand in the cookie jar, it’s really hard to justify blaming one human.”

There are also rumors going around that there is only one way the Jets would consider a change in QB: a “disaster.” Diane Russini for the Athletic wrote,

“Though there has been pressure mounting for weeks that the Jets need to make a change at the position to offend some life, the belief among team decision-makers is that Wilson still has the most upside of their quarterbacks. Their goal remains to make the playoffs and hope Aaron Rodgers is ready to return.”

Barring any season-ending injury, the 2nd overall pick of the 2021 draft continues to step on the field as the Jets’ starting QB, at least until 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers returns.

Zach Wilson Continues to Be the Starter Despite Depressing Numbers

Zach Wilson continues to be the starting QB for the Jets despite putting up some disastrous stats. In eight matches this season, he has thrown for just 1600 yards with a passer rating below 60%. He has thrown 5 picks this season along with just 5 TD passes, as per nfl.com.

While he has thrown just a solitary interception in the last 4 matches and continues to keep the ball better, he has been sacked 21 times during that duration. He has fumbled the ball 8 times this season, losing it on 5 occasions. In the last match against the Chargers, he turned over the ball twice. In fact, in his 3 years in the NFL, he has had more interceptions than TDs.

Before signing with the Rams, former Eagles veteran QB, Carson Wentz offered himself to the Jets. He was, however, turned down in favor of Wilson. This just shows he will enjoy some time as QB1.

The Jets, who were depressing in the last match against the Chargers, take on Antonio Pierce’s rejuvenated Raiders this week. The defense keeps grinding out wins, but for the team to make the playoffs, the offense led by Wilson would have to step up.