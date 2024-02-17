Shortest NFL Player Ever: The ‘Jack Shapiro’ Story

In the world of the NFL, it’s the larger athletes that prevail but there are some players who have left a lasting impact on the sport despite their diminutive stature. Although there are certain physical talents that are highly valued, such as a quarterback’s throwing power or a receiver’s hand, height plays a different role depending on the position. Jack Shapiro is known as the smallest player in NFL history, who stands at just 5 feet and a half an inch.

Advertisement

Jack was born to Russian immigrants who settled in New York City in 1907. It is a Bronx High School, Evander Child, where his football journey began. Shapiro was a lightweight at around 85 pounds but he was determined to play. He not only learned the sport well, but he also started for his high school for three consecutive years.

Jack Shapiro’s father earned a mere $9 weekly as a handyman back then, with his brothers assisting the family financially. He remembered getting a liver sandwich and 20 cents daily from his mother for subway fare, from which he could buy some fries and a Coca-Cola.

Advertisement

Shapiro kept on proving that his height did not limit his determination to soar higher in the sport. His family was expecting him to take a seat at Hobart College, however, he astonishingly secured a roster position in the NYU team. He even bagged one of the 30 available scholarships.

Surpassing expectations, he earned a starting role as a fullback by his sophomore year. Moreover, in the triumphant 1927 season, the Violets boasted a stellar 7–1–2 record, once dominating an opponent with a remarkable scoreline of 345–65.

Jack Shapiro’s NFL Journey

Jack Shapiro’s journey kept on bringing in adventures, earning a varsity letter, playing in front of 87,000 fans at Yankees Stadium against Fordham, and meeting legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne. He started playing in Connecticut under the stage name of ‘Murphy’ and made $25 per game. Jack’s performances turned heads in the NFL, and the Staten Island Stapletons wished for him to try out for the team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/joeboyd776/status/1298437512734670849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shapiro entered the NFL in 1929, weighing 119 pounds and standing at just 5 feet-half-an-inch. He played just one game with the Staten Island Stapleton as a blocking back in their 34-0 victory over the Minneapolis Red Jackets. That game made him the smallest NFL player ever, per Historian Andrew.

Advertisement

Although he was a small blocking back, Jack Shapiro wisely designed his play to go after defenders’ knees and legs, causing chaos on the field. While official stats only mention his involvement in the Minneapolis blowout game, where he had seven yards from five rushes and a 12-yard punt return, Shapiro remembers being part of the team for five games, including a preseason match where he scored a memorable 35-yard touchdown run, as well as two games in the regular season.

Top 10 Shortest Players in NFL History

Jack Shapiro is the shortest player in NFL history. There are other nine players who have also made their name despite their short stature and completed the list of the 10 shortest NFL players ever. Let’s take a look at it:

Trindon Holliday, Denver Broncos, 5’5″ Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys, 5’5″ Darren Sproles, Philadelphia Eagles, 5’6″ Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears, 5’6″ Jacquizz Rodgers, Atlanta Falcons, 5’6″ J.J. Taylor, New England Patriots, 5’6″ Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins, 5’6″ Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars, 5’7″ Andrew Hawkins, Cleveland Browns, 5’7″

In today’s NFL, the size of players has been seen as a part of strategies. The kick returners and running backs have demonstrated agility and evasiveness despite their short heights. The mentioned players above did not shatter their dream of playing in the NFL, in fact, they improvised their skills to be better suited for the sport.