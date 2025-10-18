Tom Brady’s Password Gets Exposed in a Mindblowing Act by Oz the Mentalist

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tom Brady might be known for his on-field magic and that mental side of his game, but off the gridiron, he recently met someone who does that kind of thing on a whole different level. That someone is Oz the Mentalist. He may not be as athletic as Brady, but his ability to read people is downright mental.

On the premiere episode of Unlocked with Oz, the professional magician and mentalist was joined by Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman … everyone’s favorite New England trio from half a decade ago. Once the introductions were out of the way, Oz got right down to business doing what he does best: getting inside people’s heads.

He started with Rob Gronkowski, asking him to rewind through his entire life and think of anyone he wanted. After Gronk picked one high school friend, whom he hadn’t met in 10 years, Oz didn’t just guess the name. He also wrote down an event from Gronk’s memory with that friend before Gronk even said it out loud.

The incident was a one-on-one between Gronkowski and his friend Andy Stein, where the future NFL star apparently sent him straight through a wall. If you watch Brady’s face when Gronk realizes Oz nailed the story, you can see just how impressed the former QB was.

Then it was Brady’s turn. Oz decided to reveal the QB’s phone password, which happened to be a four-digit code. But the mentalist didn’t do it the simple way.

Instead of just guessing “1129,” he asked Brady and Gronk to each write down the name of a former NFL player that came to mind. Brady went with Larry Fitzgerald, who wore 11, while Gronk wrote down Eric Dickerson, who wore 29. Put the numbers next to each other, and you’ve got Brady’s password. Oz had just cracked it in the most mind-blowing way possible.

Brady was so confused, impressed, and mind-blown all at once that he couldn’t stop laughing awkwardly. He even dropped the writing board on the floor the moment the password was revealed. And just to prove Oz wasn’t pulling a fast one, Brady later unlocked his phone using the same 1129 code. That’s just flat-out wild.

“Bro, that’s the craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life,” Brady said at the end. “I can’t handle this,” Gronk chimed in.

Oz Pearlman, a former Wall Street pro who rose to fame on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, is indeed the real deal. He’s pulled off similar mind-bending tricks with NFL players, college athletes, TV hosts, and more. Oz insists there’s nothing supernatural about what he does. It’s all about sharp observation, psychology, and years of practice.

Some fans might think Oz researches this stuff online before the show, and maybe there’s a bit of truth to that. But when you see him work up close, you realize there’s something about it that simply can’t be explained. Even if, as he insists, it’s nothing supernatural.