Patriots Superfan Nick ‘Fitzy’ Stevens Recounts a Touching Gesture from Tom Brady’s Dad: “We’re Not Worthy”

Fans are the lifeblood of sports, and nowhere is that more evident than in Boston. While some outsiders might see Boston sports fans as brash, rough around the edges, and loud, their passion is undeniable. Whether it’s the Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox, or Patriots, fans across Massachusetts have built one of the most passionate and enduring sports cultures in the country.

Among that sea of diehards, a few individuals rise above the rest and earn the title of ‘superfan.’ For the Patriots, one name stands out: Nick ‘Fitzy’ Stevens. A fixture in the Boston sports scene, Fitzy is so well-known that even Tom Brady and his family are familiar with him.

Nick “Fitzy” Stevens has been a die-hard New England Patriots fan for decades. He’s witnessed it all—from the early struggles to the glory years—and has become a staple in the Boston sports community. Now a host on WEEI Sports Radio Network for Fitzy & Hart and The 6 Rings Postgame Show, Fitzy recently recalled a surreal moment involving none other than Tom Brady’s family.

While minding his own business one day, someone tapped him on the shoulder. When he turned around, he saw a woman he didn’t recognize. She introduced herself as Nancy, Tom Brady’s sister. Fitzy, trying to play it cool, jokingly denied his identity, claiming she had him confused with an actor. But the act didn’t last long. He quickly dropped the bit and introduced himself properly.

To his surprise, Nancy politely asked if he’d be willing to meet her parents, Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Patricia. What followed was a moment Fitzy never could’ve anticipated. As he eagerly greeted the couple who raised the GOAT, he was stunned to discover that not only did they know who he was, but they also admired him.

In a moment he’ll never forget, Tom Sr. and Galynn bowed their heads slightly out of respect, thanking him for his unwavering support of both the Patriots and their son. They praised his loyalty through every high and low, including the scandals and controversies. For Fitzy, it was the ultimate validation—proof that his passion and dedication hadn’t gone unnoticed, even by the Brady family themselves.

“Brady’s dad looks at me and just goes,’ Fitzy and he starts doing the Wayne’s World and he goes, We’re not worthy”. I said, I’m supposed to be doing that. What’re you doing? He’s like, man, you are one twisted son of a gun. We want to thank you for how you supported Tommy through all the scandals and how much you love and root for the Patriots, all the funny, crazy things you say about him and the team. In the Brady house, we love you.”

So, how did Nick Stevens become “Fitzy”?

Fitzy is the larger-than-life embodiment of Nick’s inner sports fanatic—a character he originally created for stand-up comedy and broadcasting. At first, there was a clear line between Nick and Fitzy. One was the man, the other was the persona. But over time, that line blurred. Fitzy wasn’t just a stage character anymore—he became a part of who Nick was.

Fitzy captured the essence of every diehard Boston sports fan Nick had ever encountered in the stands at Foxborough or Fenway Park. Loud, passionate, slightly unhinged, but always loyal—Fitzy became a voice for the fans who lived and breathed Boston sports.

Tom Brady and the Patriots’ dynasty unlocked a wave of emotion in New England—emotions fans had buried deep for decades. Before Brady, the city had never experienced football glory. After him, it became the standard.

Now, like so many others, Fitzy hopes to see the Patriots rise again—to return to the top and reclaim their place on the NFL’s mountaintop.