Mike Vrabel Backs Drake Maye, Credits Patriots Defense for Making Justin Herbert’s Life “Miserable”

Mike Vrabel did not sugarcoat Drake Maye’s night, but he never wavered in his belief in the rookie quarterback either. After the Patriots’ 16-3 wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, Vrabel acknowledged Maye’s struggles while emphasizing the moments that ultimately decided the game. New England leaned heavily on its defense in a throwback performance that echoed the franchise’s 2001 Super Bowl run, a team Vrabel once anchored as a linebacker.

Asked about Maye’s performance, Vrabel focused on ball security and resilience. The Patriots quarterback was sacked five times, threw a tipped interception deep in his own territory, and later lost a fumble on a strip sack in the third quarter.

“We got to take care of the football,” Vrabel said. “I thought he came through when we needed him. The tipped pass is something that was unfortunate that turned into an interception. But the throw to Hunter, I thought when we needed him, was elite.”

That throw was the defining offensive moment of the night. Late in the game, with the Patriots needing a spark, Maye delivered a perfectly placed 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry. It was the type of play Vrabel pointed to as proof of Maye’s poise, even on a night when things were far from clean.

Maye finished 17-of-29 for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also led the team in rushing, carrying the ball seven times for 69 yards. His 37-yard scramble late in the second quarter was the second-longest run of his career and highlighted how difficult he was for the Chargers to contain when plays broke down.

The start, however, was rocky. In the first half, Maye was just 6-of-15, his lowest completion percentage in any half this season. On his first four dropbacks, he went 1-of-3 with an interception and a sack. The Chargers’ pressure clearly affected his timing, and Vrabel admitted the quarterback held onto the ball too long at times.

While Maye delivered the decisive offensive play, Vrabel made it clear the defense was the foundation of the win. From the opening drive, the Patriots made life “miserable” for Justin Herbert. Vrabel said the Patriots’ ability to disrupt Justin Herbert was rooted in discipline and urgency, especially after sudden-change situations created by turnovers.

“I thought they played extremely well,” Vrabel said. “I thought they were committed to stopping the run. I thought the sudden change was critical. We were playing a very good defense and we turned the ball over far too many times. But what our defense was able to do early in that game, in the red zone inside the five-yard line, inside the nine-yard line, really set the tone for the rest of the game.”

That tone showed up immediately. The Patriots repeatedly collapsed the pocket around Herbert, sacking him six times and limiting the Chargers to just 207 total yards. Los Angeles managed only 120 passing yards as Herbert rarely had time to set his feet, let alone attack downfield.

The turning point came early. After driving to first-and-goal at the New England 10-yard line, the Chargers were stuffed on four straight plays, keeping the game scoreless. Later in the half, the Patriots again tightened in the red zone, forcing a field goal instead of a touchdown. That red zone toughness was a dramatic shift for a unit that ranked 30th in the NFL in touchdown percentage allowed during the regular season.