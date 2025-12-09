mobile app bar

Shannon Sharpe Feels Kevin Stefanski Named Shedeur Sanders the Starter as They Have Tough Fixtures Ahead

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google news
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) waits for his opportunity as head coach Kevin Stefanski watches Dillon Gabriel lead the offense during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.

For weeks, Browns fans had been waiting to see whether Shedeur Sanders’ flashes of brilliance would turn into something real. After climbing from QB4 in camp to delivering back-to-back solid performances, capped by a season-high 364 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee, that wait finally ended.

Kevin Stefanski has formally announced that Sanders will start the remainder of the 2025 season. “He has constantly and consistently gotten better in each one of these games,” the Browns HC said, praising the rookie’s growth.

And the numbers match the optics, as the Titans game saw Sanders deliver a bounce-back performance after completing 64 percent of his passes against the 49ers. He also kept Cleveland alive multiple times during Sunday’s game. However, Shannon Sharpe has his doubts about Stefanski’s announcement.

On an episode of Nightcap, the former Bronocs TE suggested that Stefanski’s decision had as much to do with Cleveland’s brutal remaining schedule as it did with Sanders’ trajectory.

“I really hate to feel this way,” Sharpe said, adding, “but a part of me is like… yeah, we’ll let him start the rest of the season… oh Bears, Bills, Steelers, Bengals.” He even went as far as imagining what Shedeur’s reaction should be after his HC’s announcement: “If I was Shedeur, I’d be like, nah, I’m good. I already showed y’all what I can do. Put Dillon in there.”

To Sharpe, the Browns are setting up Sanders to fail. The logic is simple: if Stefanski always intended to hand him the job, he wouldn’t have waited until Week 14.

“Why couldn’t you name his a** the starter three games ago?” Sharpe asked. “Every time Kevin don’t want to answer a question, he says, ‘I don’t want to get into that,’” he added.

However, Chad Johnson pushed back on that idea, saying Sanders earned the job and that it had nothing to do with politics.

The ex-Bengals WR even defended Stefanski’s hesitation, arguing that after Shedeur’s shaky debut against Baltimore (4/16 with a pick), the coach had to see whether the rookie could sustain positive momentum. “After the first game, and they asked him if he’s going to start the next game… he wanted to see if he could do it again,” Chad said.

And then Shedeur did exactly that, first in a win over the Raiders, then with encouraging strides against San Francisco, and finally with a breakout performance versus Tennessee. “Shedeur gave you no choice. Can you imagine after these last games, if he was benched? You talk about losing your locker room at that point,” Ocho emphasized.

But what about the tough stretch ahead? In Johnson’s eyes, it’s one of the best things for Shedeur, as it would test him and help him develop better. “I want him to play against the Bears, Bills, Steelers, Bengals. I want him to show that I’m a competent quarterback… at the highest level as a rookie if given the right amount of time to prepare,” Johnson insisted.

So while Sharpe saw the announcement as the Browns tossing a rookie into the deep end, Ocho saw it as a rightful promotion earned through resilience, improvement, and locker-room respect.

Either way, the truth is simple: Shedeur Sanders now owns the job. And with the Bears, Bills, Steelers, and Bengals looming, he’s about to face the most defining month of his football life.

And if you are truly a Shedeur well-wisher, it’s hard not to get excited about how well he will do against these superior opponents. Safe to say, exciting times are coming for Shedeur’s fans and haters.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these