Steelers News: Scotty Miller Explains Why “You Must Stay On Your Toes” with Aaron Rodgers

Training camp is a happy time during an NFL fan’s otherwise lengthy, dreary summer. Seeing your team’s stars in action is gratifying. It brings hope that roughly six months from now, you’ll be celebrating a championship.

For Pittsburgh Steelers supporters, that aspiration hinges on the right arm of Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old signal-caller isn’t necessarily who Terrible Towel wavers wanted as their QB1, but he does offer Mike Tomlin’s roster its best chance at competing for the Lombardi Trophy this year.

While Pittsburgh’s fanbase isn’t thrilled about Rodgers’ presence — or the direction of the franchise — their wideouts are enjoying it. Scotty Miller spoke on the offense’s crisp nature with DK Pittsburgh Sports on Tuesday, saying Rodgers’ operation is effective and efficient.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed with him, from playing with a bunch of different other quarterbacks, just the timing. You got to be ready. As soon as your foot goes in the ground, as soon as your head turns around, that ball is going to be on you. He can fit the ball into any tight window… you got to stay on your toes.” – Scotty Miller

Rodgers has always developed incredible chemistry with his receivers. His connection with Davante Adams was so good, it felt innate. While that level of understanding is almost impossible to build in one offseason, it’s notable that Rodgers is making headway on that quest with multiple receivers.

Rodgers, Steelers face tough road to NFL playoffs

Mike Tomlin has never posted a losing record during his 18-year tenure in Pittsburgh. Because of that consistency, the Steelers are always in the playoff hunt. They didn’t sign Rodgers with the intention of repeating last season’s disheartening finish. They did it seeking an appearance and victory in Super Bowl LX.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh’s path to such prominence is a difficult one. As legendary as Rodgers is, nobody is choosing him over the AFC’s quartet of superstar passers — Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow — in a playoff matchup. The Steelers would likely have to beat two of them on any potential postseason run, and already must go through Jackson and Burrow just to win the AFC North.

DraftKings gives Pittsburgh the eighth-best playoff odds (+115) among AFC teams. That line implies that Rodgers and Co. have a 46.5% chance to earn a postseason berth. The Steelers’ bigger issue, though, is their Super Bowl odds (+3500). Those implied odds (appx. 2.8%) are not in their favor.

If any coach could overcome such market belief, it’s Tomlin. He has demonstrated as much by taking Pittsburgh to the playoffs year after year. A Super Bowl triumph, though, is a much taller task. His and Rodgers’ journey for glory begins against the New York Jets on Sept. 7.