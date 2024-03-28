“It’s Intoxicating.”: Kyle Brandt Defends Caleb Williams From “Cavemen” Takes

Kyle Brandt, part of the team over at Good Morning Football, seemed to have a clear motive as the segment about Caleb Williams started. He was about to put to rest all the criticism popping up on social media after the USC basketball game. Caleb Williams carrying a pink phone and putting on pink nail polish was the cause of concern for many on twitter. And according to Kyle Brandt, it was not at all aligned with the sensibilities of the modern world. He called all the takes around them “cavemen takes.”

Devoting a whole segment to defending Williams, Kyle Brandt began by explaining how he finds the takes around the potential number 1 draft pick as “horrible.” For those saying Williams is not a leader of men after looking at that visual, Brandt replied, “You are a follower of sheep.. The most important qualities in a leader are being confident, being secure with yourself, being bold and having everyone you’re leading want to follow you.”

Brandt goes one to urge all these critics to go and find any teammate of Williams in the two big programs he’s been a part of, who would say a bad thing about him. And for those saying, ‘that’s not gonna work in the locker room’, Brandt asks, “What the hell do you know? Do you know DJ Moore? Do you know Cole Kmet? Do you know Darnell Wright?”



According to the longtime TV host, the “personalities and perspectives in this league have evolved dramatically.” Brandt believes that what athletes think and how they interact with the world has changed a lot overt the years. In other words, no one can predict how Caleb Williams’ personality will be taken by the Chicago locker room. And from what history says, his teammates have been nothing but positive on him.

GMFB’s Kyle Brandt Explains What Differs Caleb Williams

Responding to the people who said that the USC quarterback is, “too Hollywood for the NFL”, Brandt touched on a personal experience. He said, “He paints his nails pink. Is that what you’re so riled up about? So what? Do you know what it’s like to be 22 years old, living in LA , with some fame and some money in your pocket? It’s intoxicating. You make some unconventional choices. Believe me!”

At this point in the segment, a picture pops up of a young Kyle Brandt holding up a t-shirt of the band, “Affliction” which is apparently looked down upon. As suggested by the sudden laugh the whole room erupted into. So, according to Brandt, who had only 0.0001 percent of what Williams has, it is not easy to navigate the turbulent waters of young fame and money.

But what differs Caleb Williams is that “he has not made any mistakes. He is one of the very first ever self made multi millionaire NFL prospects. He’s living in the entertainment capital of the world, 3000 miles from where he grew up. He is the most visible athlete in a town that has LeBron and Ohtani and he never steps out of line, he never gets in trouble, he has never so much as shown up in the background of a hazy TMZ video. He’s been great as a player, I think he’s been incredible has a human being.”

Brandt’s argument is also supported by the hundreds of mock drafts that all agree on Caleb Williams going first to the Bears. The reports of gratitude from the combine, and the vision to start a charitable foundation at such a young age, indicate a sense of maturity in Williams.

But as far as the resume goes, Williams has shown terrific ability to handle pressure and stand his ground. His physical prowess is not even the subject of argument because unanimously everyone has seen what he can do on the field. Now all that’s left is translating that at the pro level. A job in the hands of one of the most QB deprived organisations of the whole National Football league’s history. From that perspective, the comparisons to LeBron James are not that far off. If Williams is able to revive the Bears, he’d have etched his name in the history books.