“Peyton Manning, Always Had His Jersey”: Ladd McConkey Reveals His Favorite NFL Player, Stadium & More During Engaging Q&A

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (WO16) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ladd McConkey is coming out to be one of the hottest prospects for this year’s draft, especially after that impressive Combine showing. Ahead of April, McConkey is emerging to be a consensus second-round pick, but several teams late in the first round could take a look. The Bulldogs WR had an impressive showing during last month’s Senior Bowl and has managed to boost his Draft stock since then.

McConkey used both of his attempts for the 40-yard dash, posting an unofficial time of 4.43 before cranking it up and taking it to 4.39 on his second attempt, the third-best time among receivers. Safe to say, curiosity is running high among NFL fans about this hot new prospect. To alleviate some of that curiosity, NFL on CBS had a fun Q&A session with the Georgia WR.

If you were wondering who McConkey’s favorite NFL player is, it’s not a current player but Peyton Manning! Having grown up a Tennessee fan, alum Peyton Manning was an obvious choice for McConkey. When prompted about his “personal, all-time favorite player in the NFL, the WR revealed,  “I was a huge Peyton Manning fan. So, I grew up a Tennessee fan, so you know, Peyton Manning, always had his jersey.”

Prompted about the stadium he is most excited to play in when he enters the big leagues, the future NFL star revealed that the Raiders stadium has caught his fancy. Allegiant Stadium caught his eye during a visit to Vegas, and he thought it was “quite sick.” If you’re curious about more of his personal preferences apart from football, the 22-year-old’s most used emoji is the crazy laughing emoji and his favorite ice cream is cookie dough and mint chocolate chip.

Ladd McConkey Impresses at The Combine

McConkey’s last college season saw his NFL draft stock slide a bit. After a breakout sophomore season (58 catches, 762 yards, seven TDs), he managed only 30 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns over nine games. However, he’s been on a mission to impress since then. After smashing the Senior Bowl, he went to Indianapolis with a chip on his shoulder.

Apart from his impressive 40-yard dash posted at 4.39, he recorded an unofficial time of 1.52 seconds in the 10-yard split, tied for the third-best recording of the day among wide receivers. Furthermore, McConkey has received a prospect grade score of 6.37 according to NFL.com, meaning he will be “a plus starter” in the NFL.

