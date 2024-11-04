Tom Brady’s Silence Questioned by Gisele Bündchen’s Fans Over Followers’ “Miscarriage” Wishes

Since her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen has been open about her relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. Despite unfounded rumors of infidelity, the two have moved forward together, and it was recently reported that she and Joaquim are expecting a baby.

Advertisement

However, what should have been joyful news for the couple quickly turned sour as it circulated on social media, where misogynistic fans revealed their ugly side with hateful comments and harsh judgments.

A Gisele fan account on X recently shared a series of screenshots exposing fans’ despicable behavior, with some users posting vile and hateful comments aimed at the supermodel. One fan wrote racist slurs, calling Gisele offensive names and making degrading insinuations, while another crossed an even darker line by wishing a miscarriage on Bündchen.

The fan account tagged Brady, asking him to respond, stating that racist and vile behavior from his fans reflects badly on him.

Tom’s racist fans and wish death on babies @TomBrady you ok with your fans??? Speaks really badly of you. pic.twitter.com/7x54XoAK6T — GiseleBundchenOnline (@giselebonline) November 4, 2024

Many others added more insults, calling her an old single woman, having a baby out of wedlock while a fan stated that the media would have crucified Tom if he did that.

Gisele fans believe congratulations from Brady might ease the situation and end the negativity surrounding her pregnancy. TB12 didn’t help the situation as he posted a cryptic story on Instagram after the news went viral, sharing a photo of a sunset using the Chicks’ cover of Landslide as background music.

While the QB did express his congrats to his ex-wife through an insider, a direct message online probably would have a stronger impact on the raging fans.